It's Now or Never for Nebraska Basketball vs. No. 18 Wisconsin
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are heading into Sunday’s matchup against No. 18 Wisconsin with their season hanging by a thread.
A loss in Madison would be their sixth straight defeat and might all but end their hopes of salvaging anything meaningful from this year. Huskers' head coach Fred Hoiberg's team has not had anywhere close to the kind of season that they have wanted to have, and they must act now if they want to save it.
Nebraska’s struggles in Big Ten play have reached a critical point. Sitting at 2-6 in the conference, the Huskers have watched their early-season momentum disappear. Another loss would not only push them further down the standings but likely erase any realistic chance of competing for the NCAA Tournament. In fact, even the Big Ten tournament is in jeopardy for Nebraska at this point.
This is a team on the brink, and Sunday’s game represents one of their last chances to stop the bleeding.
The challenge won’t be easy. Wisconsin is 10-1 at home this season and has been one of the most consistent teams in the conference. They average 82.5 points per game, a daunting matchup for Nebraska's defense. Nebraska must also find a way to contain John Tonje, who just dropped 24 points in a narrow loss to UCLA.
For Nebraska, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Their offense has been inconsistent in Big Ten play, and while Brice Williams has been a bright spot, averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games, the Huskers can’t rely on him alone to carry the load.
A loss on Sunday would extend Nebraska’s losing streak to six games, leaving their season in near ruins. At this point, every game feels like an elimination game.
The Huskers can’t afford to let this opportunity slip away, but if they come out flat, their season could be effectively over by the final buzzer. It’s now or never for Nebraska, and anything less than their best effort won’t be enough to save them.
