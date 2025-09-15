Jordan Hooper Highlights Huskers Inducted into Nebraska High School Hall of Fame
Nebraska’s sports history has always been full of legendary names. And now, several former Huskers have officially taken their place among the state’s all-time greats. Alliance’s Jordan Hooper and Gering’s Brooke Schwartz were among those inducted into the 2025 class of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony in Lincoln celebrated their journeys from small-town beginnings to becoming household names in Nebraska athletics.
Jordan Hooper’s Lasting Impact
Jordan Hooper, a 2010 graduate of Alliance High School, was a standout from the moment she stepped on the court. As a freshman in 2007, she guided the Bulldogs to a Class B state basketball championship and followed it up with a runner-up finish the next year.
With a name that ends with Hooper, fans knew what they were about to witness on the field. Her high school career was nothing short of spectacular. She was twice named Nebraska’s Gatorade Player of the Year, earned three All-Nebraska selections, and was a four-time Class B all-state honoree.
Hooper collected all-state honors in volleyball and became a state champion long jumper in track, achievements that earned her the Girls Athlete of the Year award as a senior.
At the University of Nebraska, she became one of the program’s most decorated players, racking up 2,357 career points and 1,110 rebounds. She was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, a first-team All-American, and later played four seasons in the WNBA. In a nod to her impact on the Huskers, Nebraska retired her No. 35 jersey, a permanent reminder of her legacy.
Brooke Schwartz’s All-Around Excellence
Brooke Schwartz, a 1996 graduate of Gering High School, carved her own place in history with an equally impressive resume. Scoring 1,894 career points, she still holds the fourth spot on the all-time Class B scoring list.
With Schwartz leading the way, Gering won 85 percent of its games and made two state semifinal appearances. She was a three-time Class B all-state selection and twice named all-class, all-state.
She starred in volleyball and was a top-three high jumper in Class B three times. She also played a key role in Gering’s 1994 all-class gold in the 400-meter relay.
At the University of Nebraska, she became a steady force on three NCAA Tournament teams. She scored 1,243 points in her collegiate career before playing professionally overseas in Iceland and in the National Women’s Basketball League.
A Class Filled with Nebraska’s Finest
Hooper and Schwartz were joined by an impressive group in the 2025 Hall of Fame class. Ashley Hagemann of Elkhorn dominated on the softball diamond, and Deverell Biggs of Omaha Central excelled in basketball and track. With that, Omaha Marian’s Karen Criss built a legacy in swimming with 12 state gold medals.
The class also featured football stars like Chris Dishman of Cozad, a two-time national champion with the Huskers, and Super Bowl champion Shaquil Barrett of Boys Town. Even the 1975 Mullen Sand Greens boys golf team earned recognition for its four straight state championships.
Another Husker Connection
Drake Beranek was among the top players in Division II during his three years at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, before electing to transfer to Nebraska. After sitting out a year due to the transfer rules of the time, he saw action in all 32 games of the 2010-11 season, making five starts.
His father, Paul Beranek, was a longtime teacher and coach at Ravenna High School. While he coached boys' basketball for 25 years, the run from 2004-12 included eight state tournament appearances, two third-place finishes, one runner-up, and four championships, with at least one of his three sons on the team for each title.
Paul passed away from cancer in 2015.
