All Huskers

Keisei Tominaga Returns to Japan, Signs with Levanga Hokkaido

The former Husker sharpshooter played one year in the G League and is now off to the top division in Japan.

Kaleb Henry

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Team Strictly guard Keisei Tominaga (30) of the Indiana Mad Ants dribbles against Team Swish Cultures during the G-League-Next Up Game semifinal at Moscone Center.
Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Team Strictly guard Keisei Tominaga (30) of the Indiana Mad Ants dribbles against Team Swish Cultures during the G-League-Next Up Game semifinal at Moscone Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Keisei Tominaga will continue his basketball career closer to home.

The former Nebraska guard and Japan native is returning to his home country to play in the B.League, which is run by the Japan Professional Basketball League. Tominaga signed with Levanga Hokkaido, who play in the top division.

In a statement after the signing, Tominaga thanked a number of coaches and mentors, including "Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, who was my mentor during my time at the University of Nebraska."

While at Nebraska, Tominaga became a fan-favorite for his electric style of play on the offensive end. He earned second team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, after averaging 15.1 points a game while shooting 36.7% from 3.

Tominaga went on to win the Hanes Originals Soft Touch Men's 3-Point Championship during Final Four weekend in Arizona. While there, he also took the crown in the Skechers Battle of the Champions.

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga (30) holds his championship chain after winning the 3-point contest.
Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga (30) holds his championship chain after winning the 3-point contest during the 2024 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at GCU in Phoenix on April 4, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Beginning his professional career in the G League, Tominaga played last season for the Indiana Mad Ants. He averaged 5.4 points in 14 games, making 46.9% of his shots from deep.

Tominaga will look to continue his hot shooting in front of his countrymen going forward. Levanga Hokkaido GM Ryota Sakuri said he hopes Tominaga becomes "one of the world's leading shooters."

"Japan's leading shooter will be joining Levanga Hokkaido," Sakurai said. "His game-changing shooting ability and experience learning about the world are undoubtedly necessary elements for Levanga Hokkaido to become even stronger."

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) reacts during the first quarter at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) reacts during the first quarter at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Levanga Hokkaido has never won the B.League. Tominaga is hopeful to change that.

"I will do my best with all my 'green' skills, using my three-point shot as a weapon, to achieve my immediate goal of the club's first championship appearance, and beyond that, to contribute to the first B.League victory," Tominaga said.

More from Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball