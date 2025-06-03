Keisei Tominaga Returns to Japan, Signs with Levanga Hokkaido
Keisei Tominaga will continue his basketball career closer to home.
The former Nebraska guard and Japan native is returning to his home country to play in the B.League, which is run by the Japan Professional Basketball League. Tominaga signed with Levanga Hokkaido, who play in the top division.
In a statement after the signing, Tominaga thanked a number of coaches and mentors, including "Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, who was my mentor during my time at the University of Nebraska."
While at Nebraska, Tominaga became a fan-favorite for his electric style of play on the offensive end. He earned second team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, after averaging 15.1 points a game while shooting 36.7% from 3.
Tominaga went on to win the Hanes Originals Soft Touch Men's 3-Point Championship during Final Four weekend in Arizona. While there, he also took the crown in the Skechers Battle of the Champions.
Beginning his professional career in the G League, Tominaga played last season for the Indiana Mad Ants. He averaged 5.4 points in 14 games, making 46.9% of his shots from deep.
Tominaga will look to continue his hot shooting in front of his countrymen going forward. Levanga Hokkaido GM Ryota Sakuri said he hopes Tominaga becomes "one of the world's leading shooters."
"Japan's leading shooter will be joining Levanga Hokkaido," Sakurai said. "His game-changing shooting ability and experience learning about the world are undoubtedly necessary elements for Levanga Hokkaido to become even stronger."
Levanga Hokkaido has never won the B.League. Tominaga is hopeful to change that.
"I will do my best with all my 'green' skills, using my three-point shot as a weapon, to achieve my immediate goal of the club's first championship appearance, and beyond that, to contribute to the first B.League victory," Tominaga said.
