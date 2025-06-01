All Huskers

Oklahoma Eliminates Nebraska Baseball from the Chapel Hill Regional

The Huskers see their season end on a shellacking by the Sooners.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska first baseman Case Sanderson.
Nebraska first baseman Case Sanderson. / Nebraska Athletics
The Nebraska baseball season has come to a close.

Oklahoma routed Nebraska in an elimination game of the Chapel Hill Regional Sunday afternoon, 17-1. The Sooners improve to 37-21 and advance to face host North Carolina Sunday evening, while the Huskers see their season come to a close at 33-29.

The trouble began from the very beginning. A walk, error, and single loaded the bases for Oklahoma with no outs. The Sooners would score three runs, thanks in part to a trio of Husker errors.

The Big Red would commit five errors before the game was through.

Oklahoma blew the game open in the third inning. Easton Carmichael hit a leadoff home run, which was followed by a single, two doubles, and a triple before Nebraska could record an out. The Sooners hit for the cycle as a team, scoring six runs on seven hits to lead 9-0.

Nebraska finally got on the board in the sixth inning. After giving up five more runs in the top of the frame, Dylan Carey singled to score Riley Silva and prevent the shutout.

Will Walsh got the start on the hill, giving up seven runs, five earned, on six hits over just 2.0 innings. The next four Huskers to pitch all gave up at least a run. TJ Coats pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Sooners finished with 18 hits on the day. The Huskers managed six, led by the 2-for-5 effort from Silva.

This the tenth-straight regional that Nebraska has failed to advance out of. The last time the Big Red won a regional was in 2005, when the team made the College World Series.

Despite not advancing in the postseason, 2025 gives Nebraska its best run of conference championships - three in five years - since Dave Van Horn and Mike Anderson combined to give the Huskers conference titles in four out of five years from 1999-2003.

