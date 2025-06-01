Oklahoma Eliminates Nebraska Baseball from the Chapel Hill Regional
The Nebraska baseball season has come to a close.
Oklahoma routed Nebraska in an elimination game of the Chapel Hill Regional Sunday afternoon, 17-1. The Sooners improve to 37-21 and advance to face host North Carolina Sunday evening, while the Huskers see their season come to a close at 33-29.
The trouble began from the very beginning. A walk, error, and single loaded the bases for Oklahoma with no outs. The Sooners would score three runs, thanks in part to a trio of Husker errors.
The Big Red would commit five errors before the game was through.
Oklahoma blew the game open in the third inning. Easton Carmichael hit a leadoff home run, which was followed by a single, two doubles, and a triple before Nebraska could record an out. The Sooners hit for the cycle as a team, scoring six runs on seven hits to lead 9-0.
Nebraska finally got on the board in the sixth inning. After giving up five more runs in the top of the frame, Dylan Carey singled to score Riley Silva and prevent the shutout.
Will Walsh got the start on the hill, giving up seven runs, five earned, on six hits over just 2.0 innings. The next four Huskers to pitch all gave up at least a run. TJ Coats pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
The Sooners finished with 18 hits on the day. The Huskers managed six, led by the 2-for-5 effort from Silva.
This the tenth-straight regional that Nebraska has failed to advance out of. The last time the Big Red won a regional was in 2005, when the team made the College World Series.
Despite not advancing in the postseason, 2025 gives Nebraska its best run of conference championships - three in five years - since Dave Van Horn and Mike Anderson combined to give the Huskers conference titles in four out of five years from 1999-2003.
More from Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Releases Statement Ahead of Husker Camp
- What Kind of Impact Could Dana Holgorsen Have on Emmett Johnson, Nebraska's Entire Offense in 2025?
- Nebraska Football Recruiting Central: 2027 Commitments, Updates
- Nebraska Football Recruiting Central: 2026 Commitments, Updates
- Dave Feit’s Greatest Huskers by the Numbers: 88 – Guy Ingles
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.