Who Has Qualified for 2026 World Cup? Brazil Latest Team to Book Spot
The 2026 FIFA World Cup field is taking shape as the United States, Canada and Mexico prepare to host the world's biggest sporting event.
The World Cup returns to the United States for the first time since 1994. The USMNT, Canadian and Mexican national teams were all invited to the tournament as host nations. The three co-host nations will be joined by 45 other qualifying countries making up a 48-team field for the first time in the competition's history.
Japan was the first country to qualify for the tournament on Mar. 20 when they defeated Bahrain in Asian Football Confederation play. Their victory confirmed their position among two guaranteed qualification spots in their Asian qualifier group.
New Zealand are the latest team to join the World Cup party by confirming their spot as Oceania champions by beating New Caledonia.
Argentina became the sixth team to qualify for the tournament in 2026. Even better, they did so before their last qualifier match of March. Uruguay managed a 0–0 draw with Bolivia on Mar. 25 ahead of Argentina's game against Brazil, securing La Albiceleste's spot in the World Cup. Lionel Messi will defend his country's status as the best team in the world in what could be his final international tournament in the iconic white and blue.
Iran became the seventh team to confirm their place after their 2-2 tie with Uzbekistan, with the latter then securing surprise qualification for the first time in their history. Fellow AFC side Jordan will also feature at their first World Cup next summer, while South Korea joined the party after their 2–0 win over Iraq in June.
Brazil booked their spot in the 2026 tournament with a victory over Paraguay on June 10. Carlo Ancelotti's men were the 11th team to book their spot.
World Cup 2026: Every Country to Qualify
Here's the list of every country qualified or invited to the 2026 FIFA World Cup:
Invited Teams
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Qualified Teams
- Japan
- New Zealand
- Argentina
- Iran
- Uzbekistan
- South Korea
- Jordan
- Brazil
World Cup 2026 Qualification Breakdown
Confederation
2022 Teams
2026 Teams (TBC)
AFC
6
8
CAF
5
9
CONCACAF
4
6
CONMEBOL
4
6
OFC
0
1
UEFA
13
16
Play-Offs
0
2
World Cup 2026 Tickets
Check out everything you need to know regarding World Cup 2026 tickets here.
World Cup 2026 Stadiums: Full List
- MetLife Stadium: East Rutherford, NJ
- AT&T Stadium: Dallas, TX
- GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: Kansas City, Missouri
- NRG Stadium: Houston, TX
- Mercedez-Benz Stadium: Atlanta, GA
- SoFi Stadium: Inglewood, CA
- Lincoln Financial Field: Philadelphia, PA
- Lumen Field: Seattle, WA
- Levi's Stadium: San Francisco, CA
- Gillette Stadium: Foxborough, MA
- Hard Rock Stadium: Miami, FL
- BC Place: Vancouver, Canada
- BMO Field: Toronto, Canada
- Estadio Azteca: Mexico City, Mexico
- Estadio BBVA: Monterrey, Mexico
- Estadio Akron: Guadalajara, Mexico
Read more information on the 2026 FIFA World Cup stadiums here.