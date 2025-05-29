All Huskers

Big Ten Announces Several More Nebraska Football Kickoff Times

The Huskers are set for multiple Friday games during the season for the fourth straight year.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola signals a first down after gaining three yards on a 3rd-and-1 against Illinois.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola signals a first down after gaining three yards on a 3rd-and-1 against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Husker fans now know the kickoff times for more than half of the upcoming season.

The Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced six more kickoff times for this fall. The announcement includes one game moving to a Friday tilt.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule talks with an official.
Sep 14, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule talks with an official during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The game moving is the Minnesota contest, which will now be played in Minneapolis on Friday, Oct. 17. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CDT on FOX.

This season will mark the fourth straight year Nebraska has played multiple Friday games, including the Huskers’ annual Black Friday game against Iowa.

Other Big Ten games to receive kickoff times are the home games against Michigan (Sept. 20) and Iowa (Nov. 28). The contest against the Spartans will be at 2:30 p.m. with the Hawkeyes in Lincoln at 11 a.m.. Both of those games will be broadcast on CBS.

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown.
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nebraska's Oct. 4 game at Michigan State will not be a night game, as it is slated for either an 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., or 3 p.m. kickoff.

The rest of Nebraska's non-conference slate has kickoff times. The Huskers will host Akron at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 on Big Ten Network. On Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. on FS1, the Big Red will take on Houston Christian.

ESPN had previously released the start time for Nebraska's season-opener against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. That game will be at 8 p.m. CDT on Aug. 28 on ESPN.

The full Nebraska football schedule can be seen below.

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
  • Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
  • Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
  • Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
  • Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
  • Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
  • Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS

Home games are bolded.

