Tears, Tantrums and Touchdowns: The Common Fans' Most Ridiculous Game-Day Reactions

The Common Fans share some of their (and their listeners') most extreme reactions – both meltdowns and celebrations – to Nebraska football games over the years.

TJ Birkel

A rouge balloon floats over Memorial Stadium after a Nebraska touchdown.
A rouge balloon floats over Memorial Stadium after a Nebraska touchdown. / Amarillo Mullen
In this story:
  • One of the guiding principles of the Common Fan Podcast is: We Don’t Judge. 
  • Whatever Nebraska football has made you do over the years, this is a safe place to share your experiences. 
  • Whether it was punching the couch, putting a hole in the ceiling or ending up in jail, the Common Fans share some of their (and their listeners’) most extreme reactions to Nebraska football over the years.
  • 1994 Orange Bowl against Florida State? 2009 Big 12 championship game against Texas? The inexplicable special teams meltdown against Michigan State in 2021? All discussed during this episode. 
  • Not to worry, we talk about the great wins as well, including the Westercatch, the flea kicker, the first national championship of the ‘90s, and many others!

Pour yourself a glass of Big Red Kool Aid and kick back and enjoy this hilarious and engaging episode from the Common Fans!

Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch above!

