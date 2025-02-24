Former Oregon Signee Middle Blocker Kenna Cogill Flips to Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska volleyball has picked up a late piece for the 2025 class.
Middle blocker Kenna Cogill has flipped her commitment to Nebraska. She had been committed to Oregon since June of 2023 and signed with the Ducks in November, but the newest Big Ten Conference program went through a coaching change that saw Matt Ulmer leave for Kansas.
Cogill announced the flip on Instagram.
"Due to recent changes, I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my education and play volleyball at the University of Nebraska," Cogill said. "This has been a dream of mine since I started playing volleyball. Special thanks to Coach Dani, Coach Jaylen, Coach Kelly, and Coach Jordan for giving me this amazing opportunity and making this dream come true."
A 6-4 middle blocker from Perry, Arizona, Cogill was club teammates with Teraya Sigler, another member of the 2025 class for the Huskers. She is the No. 24 overall prospect in the class from PrepVolleyball and No. 30 from PrepDig.
Besides Sigler, NU also added setter Campbell Flynn, opposite hitter Ryan Hunter, libero Keri Leimbach, and middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie on signing day. The Huskers also picked up opposite hitter Allie Sczech in the transfer portal from Baylor.
