Three Reasons Nebraska Football Will Take a Leap in 2025

Assessing the reasons the Big Red will take the patented Year 3 leap under Matt Rhule in 2025.

TJ Birkel

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
/ Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The Common Fans look at Matt Rhule’s history of taking a big leap in his third year at a program, and provide their reasons for why it will happen at Nebraska in 2025. 

  • Everyone agrees – special teams must be better (and with Mike Ekeler on board, it will!). 
  • Lots of belief in what Dana Holgorsen can do for the offense. 
  • The moves Rhule has made (roster and coaching staff) + his experience = team-wide belief. 
  • Can the Blackshirts continue to thrive under new coordinator John Butler? 
  • On the lookout for an Emmett Johnson breakout season. 
  • Schedule lines up nicely for the Huskers to make a run. 

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!

