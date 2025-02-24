Three Reasons Nebraska Football Will Take a Leap in 2025
Assessing the reasons the Big Red will take the patented Year 3 leap under Matt Rhule in 2025.
In this story:
The Common Fans look at Matt Rhule’s history of taking a big leap in his third year at a program, and provide their reasons for why it will happen at Nebraska in 2025.
- Everyone agrees – special teams must be better (and with Mike Ekeler on board, it will!).
- Lots of belief in what Dana Holgorsen can do for the offense.
- The moves Rhule has made (roster and coaching staff) + his experience = team-wide belief.
- Can the Blackshirts continue to thrive under new coordinator John Butler?
- On the lookout for an Emmett Johnson breakout season.
- Schedule lines up nicely for the Huskers to make a run.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!
