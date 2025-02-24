All Huskers

First Serve Showcase Pairings Announced: Nebraska Volleyball Playing Pitt, Stanford at Pinnacle Bank Arena

The Huskers will take on a pair of national powers at Pinnacle Bank Arena to open the 2025 season and the Dani Busboom Kelly era.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a point at Wisconsin.
Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a point at Wisconsin. / Nebraska Athletics

The Dani Busboom Kelly is set to begin with a banger of a pair of home matches.

The pairings for the AVCA First Serve Showcase were announced Monday morning. The event will feature 10 teams playing at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln for the first three days before a pair of matches take place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The event runs Aug. 22-25.

Kentucky volleyball and Nebraska volleyball fans cheered on their team during the AVCA First Serve Showcase.
Kentucky volleyball and Nebraska volleyball fans cheered on their team during the AVCA First Serve Showcase at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Aug. 27, 2024 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nebraska will open against Pittsburgh on the Friday. The Huskers will then take on Stanford on Sunday.

Other participating teams include Creighton, Florida, Penn State, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, and Texas A&M.

A ticket presale event with access code will begin on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Noon CST and will end on March 7. Only 3-day packages will be available to purchase. The general public on-sale will begin on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. CDT, with a limited number of 2-day packages available with the 3-day packages.

If any tickets are remaining after the general public on-sale, single-day tickets will be available for purchase beginning April 18 at 10 a.m. CDT.

Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly is introduced during a break.
Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly is introduced during a break in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The opening of the Busboom Kelly era will also be the first time Nebraska volleyball has played at PBA. The Huskers were are the 4,030-seat Nebraska Coliseum through 2012, moving to the Bob Devaney Sports Center and nearly doubling capacity to 7,907. That number went up to 8,309 prior tot he 2023 season.

Pinnacle Bank Arena has a capacity of 15,290 for volleyball.

The full list of matchups and dates is below. Times and match order are still to be determined.

Matches in Lincoln (Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Friday, Aug. 22
Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh
Florida vs. Stanford

Saturday,  Aug. 23
Creighton vs. Penn State 
Kansas vs. Vanderbilt 

Sunday, Aug. 24
Nebraska vs. Stanford 
Florida vs. Pittsburgh

Matches in Sioux Falls (Sanford Pentagon)
Monday, Aug. 25
Minnesota vs. Texas A&M
Kansas vs. Penn State

