First Serve Showcase Pairings Announced: Nebraska Volleyball Playing Pitt, Stanford at Pinnacle Bank Arena
The Dani Busboom Kelly is set to begin with a banger of a pair of home matches.
The pairings for the AVCA First Serve Showcase were announced Monday morning. The event will feature 10 teams playing at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln for the first three days before a pair of matches take place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
The event runs Aug. 22-25.
Nebraska will open against Pittsburgh on the Friday. The Huskers will then take on Stanford on Sunday.
Other participating teams include Creighton, Florida, Penn State, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, and Texas A&M.
A ticket presale event with access code will begin on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Noon CST and will end on March 7. Only 3-day packages will be available to purchase. The general public on-sale will begin on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. CDT, with a limited number of 2-day packages available with the 3-day packages.
If any tickets are remaining after the general public on-sale, single-day tickets will be available for purchase beginning April 18 at 10 a.m. CDT.
The opening of the Busboom Kelly era will also be the first time Nebraska volleyball has played at PBA. The Huskers were are the 4,030-seat Nebraska Coliseum through 2012, moving to the Bob Devaney Sports Center and nearly doubling capacity to 7,907. That number went up to 8,309 prior tot he 2023 season.
Pinnacle Bank Arena has a capacity of 15,290 for volleyball.
The full list of matchups and dates is below. Times and match order are still to be determined.
Matches in Lincoln (Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Friday, Aug. 22
Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh
Florida vs. Stanford
Saturday, Aug. 23
Creighton vs. Penn State
Kansas vs. Vanderbilt
Sunday, Aug. 24
Nebraska vs. Stanford
Florida vs. Pittsburgh
Matches in Sioux Falls (Sanford Pentagon)
Monday, Aug. 25
Minnesota vs. Texas A&M
Kansas vs. Penn State
