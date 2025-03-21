NCAA Tournament Big Ten Viewing Guide: Friday Closes First Round
After a wild Thursday full of games, the first round has one more day left.
The Big Ten has four more teams in action on Friday as the first round comes to a close. Here are the games you will not want to miss.
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon (3:35 PM CDT on TBS)
Maryland and Grand Canyon face off in an intriguing first-round matchup that could go down to the wire. The Terrapins have been a force inside, led by the dominant presence of Derik Queen. Their ability to control the interior has been a key factor in their success, and with a 10-1 non-conference record, Maryland has shown it can take care of business outside of the rugged Big Ten.
They enter the tournament playing some of their best basketball, winning eight of their last 10 while keeping opponents under 70 points per game.
Grand Canyon, however, is no stranger to March Madness and will not be an easy out. The Antelopes have been one of the best teams in the WAC, going 16-3 in conference play and riding a 9-1 stretch into the tournament.
JaKobe Coles and Collin Moore lead a balanced attack that could present challenges for Maryland, especially if they can push the tempo. With both teams entering in strong form, this game has all the makings of a back-and-forth battle that could come down to the final minutes if Maryland does not take it seriously.
No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 11 Xavier (8:45 CDT on CBS)
Illinois and Xavier meet in a high-scoring first-round clash that could turn into an offensive showcase. The Fighting Illini boast the Big Ten’s most potent offense, averaging 83.8 points per game, and they’ll look to push the pace behind the all-around play of Kasparas Jakucionis.
While Illinois has been efficient offensively, their defense has been shaky down the stretch, allowing 83.2 points per game over their last 10 contests. That could spell trouble against a Xavier team that thrives in transition.
The Musketeers come into the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the Big East, winning eight of their last 10 and excelling in fast-break opportunities. Ryan Conwell’s outside shooting and Zach Freemantle’s inside presence make Xavier a difficult team to slow down.
With both teams capable of lighting up the scoreboard, this matchup has all the ingredients for a high-paced thriller where the team that gets key defensive stops late could be the one moving on.
No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bryant (9:00 PM CDT on TBS)
Michigan State begins its NCAA Tournament run with a first-round matchup against a dangerous Bryant squad that has proven it can score in bunches. The Spartans enter March Madness as one of the most complete teams in the Big Ten, boasting an 18-4 conference record and a high-paced transition game that leads the league in fast-break points.
Jaden Akins and Jase Richardson headline a Michigan State offense that averages 78.2 points per game, but their real strength lies in their defense, holding opponents to just 40.3% shooting on the season.
Bryant, however, won’t back down. The Bulldogs dominated America East play with a 17-2 record and have a pair of dynamic scorers in Rafael Pinzon and Earl Timberlake, who have both been efficient offensive threats. Bryant averages 80.6 points per game and has been on fire over its last 10 games, going 9-1.
Michigan State’s size and depth give them the clear edge, but if Bryant can push the pace and get hot from three, this game could be more competitive than expected. The Spartans are the favorites, but March Madness has delivered its fair share of surprises before.
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Liberty (9:10 PM CDT on truTV)
Oregon enters the NCAA Tournament as a battle-tested squad, having navigated the Big Ten with a 13-9 record while dominating non-conference play at 11-0. The Ducks have shown an ability to win close games, going 5-1 in contests decided by three points or fewer, which could be key in a tournament setting.
Led by Nathan Bittle’s inside presence and Jackson Shelstad’s recent scoring surge, Oregon boasts a well-balanced attack that puts up 76.2 points per game. Their defense has been steady, but they’ll face a Liberty team that knows how to slow opponents down.
Liberty has been one of Conference USA’s top teams all season, finishing 16-5 in league play and riding a 9-1 stretch into March Madness. The Flames have been exceptional defensively which could pose problems for an Oregon offense that thrives in transition.
Taelon Peter and Kaden Metheny lead a disciplined Liberty attack that shoots over 50% from the field in recent games. While Oregon is the favorite, Liberty’s ability to control the tempo and force opponents into tough shots gives them a real chance to turn this into a grind-it-out battle.
More From Nebraska on SI
- How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Louisville in the NCAA Tournament: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at USC: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
- Big Ten Men's Basketball Capsules: NCAA Tournament First Round
- Nebraska Baseball's 'Get Right' Series Sweep of Pepperdine Bodes Well for Weekend at USC
- WATCH: Nebraska Baseball Pulls Off Hidden Ball Trick
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.