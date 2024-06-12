Nebraska Baseball's Brett Sears Earns All-American Honors
The season may be over but Nebraska baseball's Brett Sears continues to rake in the honors.
Sears was recognized as a second-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) on Wednesday. That is the highest honor by an NU starting pitcher since Aaron Marsden in 2003.
The senior was recently named first-team all-region and NCBWA District 6 Player of the Year.
Sears was the Big Ten's Pitcher of the Year and a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree while posting a 9-1 record with a 2.16 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 104 innings. He is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and National Pitcher of the Year.
Nebraska's ace in 2024, Sears became the first Husker to reach a 9-0 record since at least 1999 when he beat Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament. He's also the Husker hurler with 100-plus strikeouts in a season since 2008 after compiling 101 punchouts, which is ninth-most in program history.
