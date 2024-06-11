All Huskers

Nebraska Football Record Holder Adrian Martinez Wins UFL MVP

Former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez took over the UFL this season to win the league's Most Valuable Player award. Martinez has his Birmingham Stallions on the brink of a league title.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) hands the football off to running back Markese Stepp (30) during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) hands the football off to running back Markese Stepp (30) during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
There has been no stopping Adrian Martinez in 2024.

The former Nebraska and Kansas State quarterback took over the United Football League (UFL), ultimately landing him the league's inaugural Most Valuable Player award.

Martinez, playing for the Birmingham Stallions, led the league in rushing yards with 528 while finishing third in passing yards with 1,750. He did this while starting just seven of the team's 10 games.

Martinez led the Stallions to a 9-1 regular-season record, good for first in the United States Football League standings. On Saturday, his Stallions topped the Michigan Panthers for the USFL Conference Championship. This coming weekend, they'll take on XFL Champion San Antonio Brahmas in St. Louis for the league championship.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A four year starter at Nebraska, Martinez left Lincoln with program records for several categories over a career, season, and during his electric freshman campaign. Those records are below.

  • Career Total Offense Yards (10,792)
  • Career Total Offense Yards Per Game (276.7)
  • Career 300-Yard Total Offense Games (19)
  • Career 400-Yard Total Offense Games (5)
  • Career 250-Yard Passing Games (16)
  • Season Total Offensive Yards Per Game (308.0 in 2021)
  • Season Completion Percentage (71.5 in 2020)
  • Season 400-Yard Total Offense Games (3 in 2018)
  • Season 300-Yard Total Offense Games (7 in 2018)
  • Game Completion Percentage [min. 20 att.] (90.0 at Iowa in 2020)
  • Freshman Completions (224 in 2018)
  • Freshman Completion Percentage (64.6% in 2018)
  • Freshman Passing Yards (2,617 in 2018)
  • Freshman Total Offensive Yards (3,246)
  • Freshman Passing Touchdowns (17)
  • Freshman Total Touchdowns (25)

Some of those freshman records may be in trouble this fall with 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola now in town.

While in Lincoln himself, Martinez never played in a bowl game. He transferred to Kansas State for his extra season, thanks to the NCAA's COVID eligibility rules.

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a pass in the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Oct 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) throws a pass in the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

In Manhattan, Martinez earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades while leading the Wildcats to a 10-4 record and a spot in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

