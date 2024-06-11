Nebraska Football Record Holder Adrian Martinez Wins UFL MVP
There has been no stopping Adrian Martinez in 2024.
The former Nebraska and Kansas State quarterback took over the United Football League (UFL), ultimately landing him the league's inaugural Most Valuable Player award.
Martinez, playing for the Birmingham Stallions, led the league in rushing yards with 528 while finishing third in passing yards with 1,750. He did this while starting just seven of the team's 10 games.
Martinez led the Stallions to a 9-1 regular-season record, good for first in the United States Football League standings. On Saturday, his Stallions topped the Michigan Panthers for the USFL Conference Championship. This coming weekend, they'll take on XFL Champion San Antonio Brahmas in St. Louis for the league championship.
A four year starter at Nebraska, Martinez left Lincoln with program records for several categories over a career, season, and during his electric freshman campaign. Those records are below.
- Career Total Offense Yards (10,792)
- Career Total Offense Yards Per Game (276.7)
- Career 300-Yard Total Offense Games (19)
- Career 400-Yard Total Offense Games (5)
- Career 250-Yard Passing Games (16)
- Season Total Offensive Yards Per Game (308.0 in 2021)
- Season Completion Percentage (71.5 in 2020)
- Season 400-Yard Total Offense Games (3 in 2018)
- Season 300-Yard Total Offense Games (7 in 2018)
- Game Completion Percentage [min. 20 att.] (90.0 at Iowa in 2020)
- Freshman Completions (224 in 2018)
- Freshman Completion Percentage (64.6% in 2018)
- Freshman Passing Yards (2,617 in 2018)
- Freshman Total Offensive Yards (3,246)
- Freshman Passing Touchdowns (17)
- Freshman Total Touchdowns (25)
Some of those freshman records may be in trouble this fall with 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola now in town.
While in Lincoln himself, Martinez never played in a bowl game. He transferred to Kansas State for his extra season, thanks to the NCAA's COVID eligibility rules.
In Manhattan, Martinez earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades while leading the Wildcats to a 10-4 record and a spot in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
