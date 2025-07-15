Nebraska Basketball Freshman Leo Curtis Dominates, Leads Iceland to FIBA U20 Win

Nebraska commit Frithrik Leo Curtis (🇮🇸, '05 - 7'2", C) put on a show today against Slovenia in the #FIBAU20, leading Iceland to its first win:



20 points

11 rebounds

6 blocks

4 assists

34 PIR



Intriguing big man to watch next year in the @NCAA!! pic.twitter.com/8tKicyo2Kb