Nebraska Basketball Freshman Leo Curtis Excels in FIBA U20 Opening Matchup

🇮🇸 Leo Curtis today for Iceland in the loss to Serbia in the FIBA U20 Eurobasket



17 points

9 boards

5 assists

3 steals

7-12 FG

3-6 3P



The 7’2 Nebraska commit is a player to watch in this event, as a versatile big man with some really fun tools on both ends



Real unicorn