Nebraska’s 7-1 Center Leo Curtis Joins Icelandic National Team
One of Nebraska basketball’s newest additions won’t just be suiting up in Lincoln this year, he’ll also be representing his country overseas.
Incoming freshman center Leó Curtis, a 7-foot-1 four-star recruit, is headed home to play for the Icelandic National team. A native of Reykjavík, Curtis gives the Huskers another international presence and continues a connection to Icelandic hoops that previously featured former Husker Thorir Thorbjarnarson.
Curtis may be one of the youngest players on Nebraska’s roster, but he’s already turning heads inside the practice facility.
Head coach Fred Hoiberg, speaking to local media last week, called Curtis “the biggest surprise” of Nebraska’s offseason so far. The 7-foot-1 freshman hasn’t even completed a full month on campus, yet he’s made an early impression thanks to his advanced feel for the game.
“He has an unbelievable basketball IQ,” Hoiberg said. “Really skilled, has a great touch, can really shoot the ball.”
Curtis, originally committed to Arizona State, flipped to Nebraska in early May after wrapping up his prep career at CATS Academy in Massachusetts. The 247Sports Composite rated him the No. 102 overall recruit in the 2025 class and the No. 14 center nationally.
His international roots played a key role in his recruitment. Nebraska leaned on the insight of former Husker standout Thorbjarnarson and Curtis’ club teammate Matej Kavas. The pair vouched for Curtis’ work ethic and skill set.
Curtis departed Lincoln last weekend to rejoin the Icelandic national team for the U20 FIBA European Championships. He’s expected to return in time for the final stretch of Nebraska’s summer session. While the Huskers brought in multiple post players this offseason, including Central Michigan transfer Ugnius Jarusevicius and Tulsa transfer Jared Garcia, Curtis’s versatility and offensive polish are already putting him in position to carve out a role, even with Rienk Mast set to return from injury.
His future may hinge on how quickly his body matures to meet the demands of Big Ten Conference play, but early signs suggest Curtis won’t be just a long-term project. Nebraska's got their big man of the future, and he’s already proving it on two continents.
