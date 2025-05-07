All Huskers

Nebrasketball Adds Commitment from 7-1 Center Fridrik Leo Curtis from Iceland

A second high school signee for the 2025 class, but this one comes with professional experience in his native Iceland.

Kaleb Henry

Fridrik Leo Curtis is the second prep addition for Nebraska's 2025 class.
Fridrik Leo Curtis is the second prep addition for Nebraska's 2025 class. / @leocur1s on Instagram
Fred Hoiberg is bringing some size to Lincoln.

Nebraska men's basketball has picked up the commitment of center Fridrik Leo Curtis. The Iceland native has been playing in the United States already at the Cambridge Arts, Technology and Science Academy in Massachusetts.

Curtis is listed at 7-1, 220 pounds. He had been committed to Arizona State but reopened his recruitment in April.

The 19-year-old played professionally in Iceland in 2023-24, averaging 15.4 points per game, 8.9 rebounds per game, and 1.7 blocks per game. He shot 64.7% from the field that year.

Curtis is one of several offseason additions for Hoiberg. He joins Quentin Rhymes as the only prep signees. The Big Red have also added six transfers: Jared Garcia from Tulsa, Kendall Blue from St. Thomas, Will Cooper from Air Force, Pryce Sandfort from Iowa, Ugnius Jarusevicius from Central Michigan, and former Husker Jamarcus Lawrence back from Rhode Island.

