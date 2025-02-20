Nebraska Basketball Has No Room For Error After Embarrassing Loss to Penn State
Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament hopes took a major hit Wednesday night with an 89-72 loss to Penn State, a defeat that could haunt the Huskers as Selection Sunday approaches.
Losing to a last-place team is bad enough, but the manner in which Nebraska fell apart made the loss even more concerning. Now sitting at 17-10 overall and 7-9 in Big Ten play, Fred Hoiberg’s squad has left itself with little room for error in the final stretch of the season.
From the opening tip, it was clear Nebraska wasn’t ready for the fight. The Huskers were overwhelmed in the first half, trailing 50-27 at the break as Penn State shot a blistering 66.7% from the field.
Nebraska’s defense had no answers, allowing the Nittany Lions to dominate in transition and the paint. By the time the Huskers showed signs of life in the second half, the damage had already been done. Though Nebraska outscored Penn State 45-39 in the final 20 minutes, it was far too little, far too late.
Connor Essegian was a bright spot for Nebraska, leading the team with 20 points off the bench while shooting 8-for-15 from the field. Andrew Morgan also had an efficient night, going a perfect 8-for-8 for 18 points. However, the Huskers couldn’t overcome their poor defensive effort, lack of energy, and 16 turnovers, which Penn State converted into 16 points.
This loss puts Nebraska’s tournament hopes on life support. Before the game, the Huskers were projected as a bubble team that would likely make it in, but this loss to a struggling Penn State squad will be a significant black mark on their résumé.
With just four games left in the regular season, Nebraska must bounce back immediately. A strong finish, including a win or two against ranked opponents, could still salvage their NCAA Tournament chances. But if they slip up again, especially against another lower-tier Big Ten team, Nebraska could find itself on the outside looking in come March.
There is still hope, but the margin for error is gone. If Nebraska wants to be dancing in March, they must respond with urgency—starting now.
