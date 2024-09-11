Volleyball State Showdown Goes the Distance, Nebraska Tops Creighton
For the first time in the history of the series, Nebraska and Creighton volleyball entered their yearly meeting ranked inside the top 10.
For the 23rd time in a row, the Nebraska Huskers come out on top against the Creighton Bluejays.
No. 5 Nebraska (6-1) and No. 9 Creighton (5-1) went the distance as the Huskers prevailed in a five-set thriller: 25-19, 25-16, 31-33, 16-25, and 15-10.
Sophomore outside hitter Harper Murray led Nebraska with 16 kills, 14 digs, and four blocks. Star sophomore setter Bergen Reilly led a balanced attack by dishing out 57 assists, which allowed the Huskers to hit .234 on the night, while also collecting 13 digs.
Lindsay Krause and Andi Jackson both finished with 15 kills. Jackson led the match with eight blocks on the night as well.
Merritt Beason added 14 kills and six digs while Rebekah Allick finished with nine kills and three blocks.
The defensive specialists were on their toes vs. the Bluejays as they combined for 33 digs, 21 from libero Lexi Rodriguez and 12 from Laney Choboy.
The first two sets were won by Nebraska is pretty dominating fashion, 25-19 and 25-16.
In the first the score saw Nebraska either ahead by one or the score tied up until it was 4-4, that’s when the Huskers woke up. A 4-0 run followed by a 3-0 run broke things open, and Nebraska never looked back.
Set two followed much of the same script, except for Creighton getting their first lead of the night and building it up to 5-3 early on a kill from Norah Sis. The lead didn’t last long as the Huskers came back to take an 8-7 lead on a Sis attacking error and never looked back enroute to the second set victory.
After that, however, things started to get a lot more interesting.
The third set saw 17 tied scores, eight lead changes and Creighton prevailing by a score of 33-31. The Huskers fell behind early going down 3-0 and didn’t take a lead until they led 11-10 on a Murray kill. It was a back-and-forth affair before Nebraska took a 21-17 lead.
Creighton then kicked it into gear.
The Bluejays fired back and tied the match at 24 apiece. The teams then swapped points with the Bob Devaney Sports Center on their edge of their seat for every dig, set and swing. Nearing the end of the third set, Nebraska ran out of subs, forcing John Cook to leave defensive specialist Laney Choboy and her 5-3 inch self in the front row.
Creighton won the third on the back of 11 kills from Sis on 21 errorless swings.
Following the marathon that was the third set, set four for Nebraska was something out of a horror movie. The Huskers hit (cover your eyes volleyball fans) -.024 with just seven kills on 41 swings. Of those 41 swings, eight were errors and only three were blocked. Only four Huskers recorded a kill with Beason, Jackson, and Murray all finishing with two each in the set.
Ava Martin led the Bluejays to the 25-16 victory in the fourth with five kills.
The decisive fifth set was over just as quickly as it began with Nebraska racing out to a 3-0 lead and never allowing Creighton to get any closer than two points.
Six Huskers got in on the action as 13 of the 15 Nebraska points came off kills, led by Krause with three.
Next up for the Huskers, the Nebraska Classic. NU battles Arizona State Friday and then Wichita State Saturday.
