Nebraska Men's and Women's Basketball Headed to Sanford Pentagon in November
Nebraska men's basketball is heading back north to the Sanford Pentagon, and this time the women are going too.
Both Husker basketball teams will play in Sioux Falls this November. The women will take on South Dakota on Saturday, Nov. 16 with the men facing Saint Mary's on Sunday, Nov. 17.
The Nebraska men played at the Sanford Pentagon last November, topping Oregon State 84-63. This will be their fifth appearance at the historic venue.
"Returning to the Sanford Pentagon to play Saint Mary’s is a great opportunity for our basketball team,” Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Our players and coaches enjoyed playing in Sioux Falls last year, and our fans made it a phenomenal atmosphere. We appreciate the work that Sanford Sports has done to put together this year’s match-up. Saint Mary’s has been in three straight NCAA Tournaments and is one of the best programs in the country, so it will be a very good early-season test for our team. We have a lot of Nebraska alumni in the Sioux Falls region and look forward to seeing the Pentagon full of Husker fans for both the men’s and women’s games that weekend.”
The Nebraska women will be making their first appearance on Heritage Court.
"We are excited to take our team to play at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls for the first time," Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams said. "It is an incredible basketball venue and it will be a great environment against a great opponent. We are also looking forward to seeing lots of Husker fans there to support us!"
Both Husker basketball teams made the NCAA Tournament last season, with the women advancing to the second round. Saint Mary's won the WCC's regular season and conference tournament titles last season. South Dakota made the WNIT Super 16 and is now led by Nebraska native and former Hastings College and UNK coach Carrie Eighmey.
“This will be an unprecedented weekend of Division I basketball at the Sanford Pentagon with four teams coming off outstanding years resulting in trips to the post season,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “Hosting premier games on back-to-back days is the perfect way to get fans excited about the start of the college basketball season.”
Tickets for the event go on sale Aug. 15.
