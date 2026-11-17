Nebraska men’s basketball improved in all eight of the rankings and polls we monitor as the Huskers have rolled to a 4-0 early-season record.

The Huskers blew out also undefeated Boise State on Sunday, 102-75. The Broncos came into the game as the nation’s top scoring team with a 114 points per game average.

Nebraska’s quick, clingy and switching defenses stymied Boise State, which shot 38 percent from the floor and 37 percent from distance. Nebraska shot a remarkable 67 percent from the floor and a terrific 50 percent from distance. For the season, the top distance shooting team in the country is Utah Valley at 49.06 percent. Small sample size, we know, but for the season Nebraska is shooting 37.17 from distance, 84th in the nation.

Braden Frager led five Huskers in double figures with a team-high 26 points and a team-high seven rebounds. It was a career-high in scoring for Frager.

The Huskers are one of 10 Big Ten undefeated teams.

On Wednesday night, the Huskers play host to South Dakota (7:30 CT, Big Ten Network). Nebraska’s Big Ten schedule begins on Dec. 2 against Ohio State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Each Tuesday, we will look at where national polls and rankings place Nebraska. This week, we added an eighth metric: the NET rankings. The NCAA Evaluation Tool is described as “a ranking and sorting metric introduced by the NCAA for the 2018-19 season to replace the RPI (Rating Percentage Index) for Division I men’s and women’s basketball."

The eight polls and rankings we monitor are:

* Associated Press Top 25

* Kenpom

* Bart Torvik

* ESPN College Basketball Power Index (BPI)

* USA Today Coaches Poll

* CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 Rankings

* Massey Ratings

* College Basketball Rankings — NET

The Huskers rank 15.5 this week in an average of the polls and rankings we monitor. Last week, the Huskers ranked an average of 19.7.

Nebraska’s best ranking is 9 by Kenpom. Its worst ranking is 24 from the Associated Press and CBS Sports.

Associated Press Top 25

Nebraska is ranked 24 this week, an improvement of one spot. In AP’s preseason poll, the Huskers were just out of the Top 25 at 27.

Five Big Ten teams are ranked ahead of Nebraska, with Michigan and USC tied for 18:

* Michigan State (2)

* UCLA (7)

* Illinois (10)

* Michigan (18)

* USC (18)

Minnesota is the only Big Ten team are among “others receiving votes” at 37.

Kenpom.com

Ken Pomeroy, who has an established and somewhat famous college basketball ratings system, has the Huskers ranked 9, up five places in a week.

Only Michigan State (5) and Illinois (6) are ranked ahead of the Huskers in the Big Ten.

Other Big Ten rankings:

* UCLA: 14

* Michigan: 21

* USC: 25

* Minnesota: 32

* Purdue: 37

* Ohio State: 39

* Iowa: 44

* Indiana: 45

* Wisconsin: 55

* Oregon: 62

* Maryland: 66

* Rutgers: 75

* Washington: 87

* Penn State: 90

* Northwestern: 102

Bart Torvik

Torvik’s work went mainstream in 2025 when his work officially became part of the tournament selection process for men’s and women’s basketball.

The Huskers are ranked 11 by Torvik, up two spots. Two Big Ten teams are ranked ahead of the Huskers: Michigan State (5) and Illinois (9).

Other Big Ten rankings:

* UCLA: 15

* Michigan: 18

* USC: 28

* Indiana: 30

* Ohio State: 31

* Purdue: 33

* Oregon: 41

*Maryland: 46

* Iowa: 47

* Wisconsin: 57

* Minnesota: 68

* Rutgers: 77

* Northwestern: 80

* Washington: 86

* Penn State: 93

ESPN College Basketball Power Index (BPI)

Nebraska is ranked 12, up six spots from last week.

Here are ESPN’s BPI projections:

* The Huskers are projected to have 24.9 wins and 7.1 losses (last week: 23.6 wins and 8.4 losses)

* The Huskers’ Big Ten projected record is 13.8 wins and 6.2 losses (last week: 12.9 wins and 7.1 losses)

* The Huskers have a 14 percent chance to win the Big Ten title (last week: 5.9 percent chance)

Last season, Nebraska was 15-5 in the Big Ten, tied for second place behind eventual national champion Michigan.

Three Big Ten teams are ranked ahead of Nebraska: Illinois (3), Michigan State (6) and UCLA (9).

USA Today Coaches Poll

Nebraska is ranked 20, an improvement of four spots from last week.

Michigan State (3), Illinois (8), UCLA (10) are Big Ten teams ranked above the Huskers. Michigan (21) and USC (22) are other Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Indiana (ranked 29) is the only Big Ten team among “others receiving votes.”

CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 Rankings

Nebraska is ranked 24, an improvement of one spot from last week. Five Big Ten teams are ranked above Nebraska: Michigan State (4), UCLA (10), Illinois (12), Michigan (20), and USC (21).

Massey Ratings

Nebraska is ranked 12, up seven spots from last week. The top five are UConn, Florida, Houston, Michigan State and Arizona. Michigan State (4), UCLA (9) and Michigan (11) are Big Ten teams ranked ahead of the Huskers.

College Basketball Rankings — NET

Nebraska is ranked 14, up two places from last week. Michigan is ranked 1, Illinois 5, Purdue 8 and Michigan State 11.

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