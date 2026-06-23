Nebraska's Colin Rice to Miss Remainder of Summer Workouts After Hand Injury

A broken hand has temporarily sidelined Nebraska basketball's incoming freshman Colin Rice.

The 6-foot-7 forward out of Waukee Northwest (IA), the same high school as Pryce Sandfort, is expected to miss approximately six weeks after suffering an injury during a team workout earlier this week.

A consensus four-star recruit in the 2026 class, Rice is expected to compete for minutes in Nebraska’s rotation as early as this fall.

Here’s an update on his recovery timeline and what it means for the Big Red moving forward.

NEWS: Nebraska freshman Colin Rice broke a bone in his right hand during a workout this week. He'll miss the remainder of summer workouts but will hopefully be cleared for the start of August practices. 🌽🏀 pic.twitter.com/1twiEOZ6cC — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) June 23, 2026

Expected Timeline

Rice arrived on campus on June 8 as one of two incoming freshmen in NU's 2026 recruiting class. Since then, he and the rest of the Huskers’ new roster have been working to get acclimated during the early stages of summer workouts.

Nebraska officially began team activities on June 11, operating under NCAA rules that allow programs up to eight hours per week of preparatory work.

For Rice, however, his first summer in Lincoln has been cut short. Per a team release, the Iowa native is expected to miss the next six weeks after suffering an injury to his hand. Athletic trainer Andrew McCabe noted that Rice will be in a protective splint during that time, with the hope of being cleared for full activity when the Huskers resume workouts in late August.

A Dominant Senior Season

The Waukee native is coming off a dominant senior season in which he earned Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year honors. He was also selected to participate in the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game, further cementing himself as one of the top players in the country.

One of his most impressive performances came in late February, when Rice closed the regular season with the most complete showing of his high school career, finishing with 50 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.

The scoring performance ranked among the best individual showings in recent Iowa high school history and drew comparisons to some of the state’s all-time greats, including Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg.

He arrives in Lincoln described as a “wing shooter with good positional size and feel for the game,” according to 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein.

Nebraska’s Incoming Freshmen Class

Rice is one of two prospects Nebraska signed in the 2026 recruiting class, both of whom were regarded as blue-chip recruits. Rice finished the cycle ranked No. 86 nationally, according to 247Sports, while fellow freshman Jacob Lanier came in at No. 121 overall.

Though Rice comes from Iowa, Lanier arrives in Lincoln from Parkview Magnet High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard also put together a noteworthy senior year, leading his team to a state championship in March after a dramatic turnaround from a 4-25 record the year before.

Lanier was at his best when the stakes were highest. In the Arkansas Class 5A state tournament, he scored 112 points across four games (28 per contest) while adding 11.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also posted a 45-point triple-double in January. For his efforts, Lanier earned All-State, All-Conference, All-Tournament, and 5A State Championship MVP honors, capping off a season in which he surpassed 900 total points.

New kids on the block. 😤 pic.twitter.com/hde0p8laiL — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) June 10, 2026

Huskers' Portal Class

In total, Fred Hoiberg’s staff made eight additions during the offseason, in contrast to nine departures following Nebraska’s Sweet 16 loss. The Huskers also still have room for one additional roster spot heading into the fall.

NU is tasked with replacing four starters from the 2025–26 team, which creates an opportunity for several newcomers to carve out contributing roles. While the roster retained several key pieces from a season ago, the additions of both Rice and Lanier, along with the transfer portal prospects, are expected to factor heavily into the rotation this upcoming fall.

Nebraska's 2026-27 Roster

The Huskers are set to see seven players on this year's roster exhaust their eligibility after the season. For players like Rice and Lanier, that means playing time is soon within reach.

With both coming off productive finishes to their high school careers, NU's staff likely sees a scenario where both contribute on the court in year one. Especially considering the pending approval of the NCAA's 5-for-5 ruling over the coming days. They'd no longer be penalized for contributing and developing in year one.

Huskers Current Roster Makeup:

Sr: Cale Jacobsen Sr: Henry Burt Sr: Sr: Connor Essegian Sr: Kadyn Betts Sr: Trevan Leonhardt Sr: Pryce Sandfort Sr: Boden Kapke Jr: Damon Wilkinson Jr: Sam Orme Jr: Taj DeGourville So: Braden Frager So: Will Cooper So: Leo Curtis Fr: Jacob Lanier Fr: Colin Rice

What Rice's Injury Means

Rice’s injury is not expected to have a significant impact on his trajectory this fall. It primarily limits his ability to build chemistry with teammates during the summer months.

For a prospect who was named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior, the Waukee Northwest graduate seemingly arrives ready to play. Nebraska may rely on Rice in a contributing role during the 2026–27 season, making his recovery timeline an important storyline to track over the weeks to come.

Even so, he's expected to return with plenty of time to get caught up to speed. For now, his focus will be on getting back to full strength. From a talent standpoint, he appears in a position to compete for minutes as soon as he's cleared. Time will tell if that takes place.