Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament Hopes Took a Huge Hit With Heartbreaking Loss to Minnesota
A day later, Nebraska’s 67-65 loss to Minnesota still stings.
The Huskers had fought back from a 19-point second-half deficit, taking the lead in the final seconds, only to see it slip away on a game-winning three-pointer from Brennan Rigsby with 4.1 seconds left.
Now, with time running out in the regular season, the question lingers—how costly will this loss be for Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament hopes?
At 17-12 overall and 7-11 in Big Ten play, Nebraska was already walking a fine line when it came to making the tournament. This was a game the Huskers couldn’t afford to lose, especially at home against a non-tournament team.
A comeback win would have bolstered their resume, showing the kind of resilience the committee likes to see in March. Instead, the loss puts Nebraska in a precarious position, needing strong performances in the final stretch to avoid being on the outside looking in.
The most frustrating part is how close Nebraska came to pulling off an improbable comeback. After trailing by as much as 19, the Huskers stormed back with a 27-7 run, sparked by Brice Williams and Juwan Gary, who each finished with 21 points.
The Huskers finally took the lead with 9.7 seconds remaining on Gary’s putback, but Minnesota’s quick response proved to be the dagger. Nebraska still had a chance to win, but Andrew Morgan’s final three-point attempt missed, leaving the Huskers wondering what could have been.
Beyond the disappointment of the moment, this loss underscores Nebraska’s biggest issue—it can’t afford slow starts.
The Huskers allowed Minnesota to dictate the first half, falling behind 35-26 at the break and struggling defensively. They gave up 51 percent shooting, including 10-of-21 from three-point range, and Rigsby, a player who had barely made an impact in Big Ten play, exploded for 20 points off the bench.
When Nebraska finally flipped the switch in the second half, it was almost enough, but “almost” won’t cut it in March.
With only a handful of games left, Nebraska’s path to the tournament has gotten tougher. Every possession, every defensive stop, every made free throw matters now. A day later, the sting of this loss hasn’t faded—it’s only made the Huskers’ margin for error even smaller.
If they want to hear their name called on Selection Sunday, they must prove that Saturday’s heartbreak won’t define their season.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Baseball Leads 5-0 Before Collapsing Against No. 2 LSU
- After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Falls in Closing Seconds to Minnesota
- Nebraska Men's Basketball's Comeback Falls Short Against Minnesota
- How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Northwestern: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
- Cael Frost Slugs 2 Home Runs as Nebraska Baseball Opens Frisco Classic With Win Over Sam Houston
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.