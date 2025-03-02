All Huskers

Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament Hopes Took a Huge Hit With Heartbreaking Loss to Minnesota

Nebraska may not make it into the NCAA Tournament after giving up a game-winning three to Minnesota.

Tanner Johnson

Mar 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) and forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
A day later, Nebraska’s 67-65 loss to Minnesota still stings.

The Huskers had fought back from a 19-point second-half deficit, taking the lead in the final seconds, only to see it slip away on a game-winning three-pointer from Brennan Rigsby with 4.1 seconds left.

Now, with time running out in the regular season, the question lingers—how costly will this loss be for Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament hopes?

At 17-12 overall and 7-11 in Big Ten play, Nebraska was already walking a fine line when it came to making the tournament. This was a game the Huskers couldn’t afford to lose, especially at home against a non-tournament team.

A comeback win would have bolstered their resume, showing the kind of resilience the committee likes to see in March. Instead, the loss puts Nebraska in a precarious position, needing strong performances in the final stretch to avoid being on the outside looking in.

The most frustrating part is how close Nebraska came to pulling off an improbable comeback. After trailing by as much as 19, the Huskers stormed back with a 27-7 run, sparked by Brice Williams and Juwan Gary, who each finished with 21 points.

The Huskers finally took the lead with 9.7 seconds remaining on Gary’s putback, but Minnesota’s quick response proved to be the dagger. Nebraska still had a chance to win, but Andrew Morgan’s final three-point attempt missed, leaving the Huskers wondering what could have been.

Beyond the disappointment of the moment, this loss underscores Nebraska’s biggest issue—it can’t afford slow starts.

The Huskers allowed Minnesota to dictate the first half, falling behind 35-26 at the break and struggling defensively. They gave up 51 percent shooting, including 10-of-21 from three-point range, and Rigsby, a player who had barely made an impact in Big Ten play, exploded for 20 points off the bench.

When Nebraska finally flipped the switch in the second half, it was almost enough, but “almost” won’t cut it in March.

With only a handful of games left, Nebraska’s path to the tournament has gotten tougher. Every possession, every defensive stop, every made free throw matters now. A day later, the sting of this loss hasn’t faded—it’s only made the Huskers’ margin for error even smaller.

If they want to hear their name called on Selection Sunday, they must prove that Saturday’s heartbreak won’t define their season.

Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is a sports writer and journalist who has experience covering multiple sports, collegiate and professional. He reports on a national level using his knowledge of teams from all over the country. He has provided coverage for the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Florida State Seminoles. He is also a co-host of Triple Option A College Football Podcast. On this podcast, he provides a national coverage of college football and engages with fans and members of the media.

