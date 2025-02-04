Nebraska Women's Basketball Fails to Garner Votes in Associated Press Rankings
Despite nearly creeping into the Associated Press top 25 rankings for the past few weeks, Nebraska women's basketball recent road loss stopped their ranking bid abruptly.
The Huskers failed to receive a vote in this week's ranking, falling from 27th in total votes received after last week's edition. Nebraska dropped their road Big Ten test on Sunday, falling to unranked Indiana 76-60 in Bloomington. It was the second loss in a week's span that Nebraska had dropped to a conference foe.
Nebraska has had mixed results this season against top 25 foes this year, taking down then-No. 20 Michigan State on Jan. 8 and RV Minnesota on Dec. 8 but falling in their other ranked matchups. The Huskers have dropped contests to No. 1 UCLA, No. 7 USC, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 17 Georgia Tech, and RV Creighton.
The Big Ten Conference included five teams in this week's top 25 rankings, led by No. 1 UCLA. No. 7 USC fell in a road test at unranked Iowa, dropping the Trojans down three spots from their previous ranking. Ohio State remained at No. 8 to give the conference three top 10 programs. The Big Ten also featured No. 16 Maryland and No. 20 Michigan State.
The Southeastern Conference included a nation-leading eight programs with three top 10 teams. No. 2 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, and No. 6 LSU are the frontrunners in the SEC, with No. 11 Kentucky jumping up another spot from last week. No. 15 Oklahoma, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 23 Alabama, and No. 24 Vanderbilt all were included in this week's rankings.
The Atlantic Coast Conference featured the third team in the country with No. 3 Notre Dame and had another top 10 program with No. 10 Duke. No. 13 North Carolina, No. 14 North Carolina State, No. 17 Georgia Tech, No. 21 California, and No. 22 Florida State were also featured in this week's rankings.
The Big 12 Conference peaked at No. 9 TCU, followed by No. .12 Kansas State, No. 18 West Virginia, and the final spot with No. 25 Oklahoma State. The lone Big East program included was No. 5 UConn, as the Huskies rose up one spot from last week's rankings.
Other teams receiving votes in this week's poll include Creighton, Baylor, Illinois, Utah, Mississippi, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota, Harvard, Columbia, and Richmond.
RV Michigan will visit Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday for a 7 p.m. CST tip off. The contest is also the Huskers' National Girls and Women in Sports Day game. The Huskers next top 25 battle includes a road trip to No. 16 Maryland a week after the contest against the Wolverines.
Associated Press Top 25
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- UConn
- LSU
- USC
- Ohio State
- TCU
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Kansas State
- North Carolina
- North Carlolina State
- Oklahoma
- Maryland
- Georgia Tech
- West Virginia
- Tennessee
- Michigan State
- California
- Florida State
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma State
