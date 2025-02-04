All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Fails to Garner Votes in Associated Press Rankings

Following a disappointing defeat in Bloomington to Indiana, the Husker women's basketball team failed to garner any votes in this week's Associated Press poll.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska forward/center Alexis Markowski dribbles in the post against Chattanooga.
Nebraska forward/center Alexis Markowski dribbles in the post against Chattanooga. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

Despite nearly creeping into the Associated Press top 25 rankings for the past few weeks, Nebraska women's basketball recent road loss stopped their ranking bid abruptly.

The Huskers failed to receive a vote in this week's ranking, falling from 27th in total votes received after last week's edition. Nebraska dropped their road Big Ten test on Sunday, falling to unranked Indiana 76-60 in Bloomington. It was the second loss in a week's span that Nebraska had dropped to a conference foe.

Nebraska has had mixed results this season against top 25 foes this year, taking down then-No. 20 Michigan State on Jan. 8 and RV Minnesota on Dec. 8 but falling in their other ranked matchups. The Huskers have dropped contests to No. 1 UCLA, No. 7 USC, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 17 Georgia Tech, and RV Creighton.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Aaliyah Guyton (11) looks to steal the basektball from Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Britt Prince
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Aaliyah Guyton (11) looks to steal the basektball from Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Britt Prince (23) in the final seconds of overtime Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten Conference included five teams in this week's top 25 rankings, led by No. 1 UCLA. No. 7 USC fell in a road test at unranked Iowa, dropping the Trojans down three spots from their previous ranking. Ohio State remained at No. 8 to give the conference three top 10 programs. The Big Ten also featured No. 16 Maryland and No. 20 Michigan State.

The Southeastern Conference included a nation-leading eight programs with three top 10 teams. No. 2 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, and No. 6 LSU are the frontrunners in the SEC, with No. 11 Kentucky jumping up another spot from last week. No. 15 Oklahoma, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 23 Alabama, and No. 24 Vanderbilt all were included in this week's rankings.

The Atlantic Coast Conference featured the third team in the country with No. 3 Notre Dame and had another top 10 program with No. 10 Duke. No. 13 North Carolina, No. 14 North Carolina State, No. 17 Georgia Tech, No. 21 California, and No. 22 Florida State were also featured in this week's rankings.

Louisville's Jayda Curry (30) drives against Notre Dame's Sonia Citron (11) during their game at the KFC Yum! Center
Louisville's Jayda Curry (30) drives against Notre Dame's Sonia Citron (11) during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 2, 2025. / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big 12 Conference peaked at No. 9 TCU, followed by No. .12 Kansas State, No. 18 West Virginia, and the final spot with No. 25 Oklahoma State. The lone Big East program included was No. 5 UConn, as the Huskies rose up one spot from last week's rankings.

Other teams receiving votes in this week's poll include Creighton, Baylor, Illinois, Utah, Mississippi, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota, Harvard, Columbia, and Richmond.

RV Michigan will visit Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday for a 7 p.m. CST tip off. The contest is also the Huskers' National Girls and Women in Sports Day game. The Huskers next top 25 battle includes a road trip to No. 16 Maryland a week after the contest against the Wolverines.

Associated Press Top 25

  1. UCLA
  2. South Carolina
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Texas
  5. UConn
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Ohio State
  9. TCU
  10. Duke
  11. Kentucky
  12. Kansas State
  13. North Carolina
  14. North Carlolina State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Maryland
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. West Virginia
  19. Tennessee
  20. Michigan State
  21. California
  22. Florida State
  23. Alabama
  24. Vanderbilt
  25. Oklahoma State

MORE: Latest College Basketball Associated Press Top 25 Includes Six Big Ten Programs

MORE: Carriker Gut Reaction: Mike Ekeler Returning to Coach Nebraska's Special Teams

MORE: The Debut of HuskerMax Today

MORE: Nebraska's Best Path to the College Football Playoff

MORE: Report: Tennessee Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ekeler Joining Nebraska

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Austin Jacobsen
AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Basketball