Nebraska Football’s Best Path to the College Football Playoff

Assessing the Huskers' best - and perhaps quickest - path to the playoff. Plus looking ahead to 2025.

TJ Birkel

Brandon Vogel from counterread.com joins the Common Fans to discuss Nebraska’s most likely path to the CFP, Year 2 for Dylan Raiola, Year 3 for Matt Rhule, and much more! 

  • The Huskers’ best – and perhaps quickest – path to the playoff. 
  • Can Dylan Raiola take the kind of leap necessary in Year 2 to carry the Huskers to the next level?
  • What Dana Holgorsen brings. 
  • What the hiring of Holgorsen tells us about Rhule. 
  • New coordinator, new players at every level: assessing the 2025 Blackshirts.  
  • Rhule’s likelihood of success in Year 3 and beyond. 
  • What would be considered a successful season for Nebraska football in 2025? 

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!

Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch above!

