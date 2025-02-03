The Debut of HuskerMax Today

All Huskers

Kaleb Henry and Nick Handley launch a new show with HuskerMax.

Kaleb Henry, Nick Handley

HuskerMax Today
HuskerMax presents the debut of a new show: HuskerMax Today.

HuskerMax contributors Kaleb Henry and Nick Handley dive right into the mix by recapping Nebrasketball at No. 16 Oregon. The guys talk the latest football additions in a transfer and a returning assistant before discussing all the news out of Matt Rhule's Saturday press conference.

Finally, some time has passed since the first edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff wrapped up with Ohio State/Notre Dame...what worked? What didn't? And how far away is Nebraska from making the field?

Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.

Interesting in sponsoring HuskerMax Today? Contact Kaleb (kaleb.g.henry@gmail.com) or David Max (bigredmax@yahoo.com).

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Nick Handley
NICK HANDLEY

Nick Handley was born in Omaha and went to both Millard South and Millard West High School. He then attended University of Nebraska at Omaha and studied broadcast/communications. Nick has over 20 years experience covering local sports and most recently was a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha and 1620 The Zone. He has also been a part of the Nebraska and Creighton baseball broadcast teams. Nick currently serves the role as the public address announcer for Omaha Maverick Hockey.

