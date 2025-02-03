The Debut of HuskerMax Today
HuskerMax presents the debut of a new show: HuskerMax Today.
HuskerMax contributors Kaleb Henry and Nick Handley dive right into the mix by recapping Nebrasketball at No. 16 Oregon. The guys talk the latest football additions in a transfer and a returning assistant before discussing all the news out of Matt Rhule's Saturday press conference.
Finally, some time has passed since the first edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff wrapped up with Ohio State/Notre Dame...what worked? What didn't? And how far away is Nebraska from making the field?
Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.
