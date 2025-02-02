Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls at Indiana
The losing streak in Bloomington for Nebraska women's basketball continues.
Indiana topped Nebraska Sunday afternoon, 76-60. The Hoosiers improve to 14-7 on the year and 6-4 in the Big Ten Conference while the Huskers fall to 16-6 overall and 7-4 in the league.
NU has not won in Bloomington since 2015.
The difference in the game was the 3-point shot, as Indiana used several of them in a 16-0 run to take an 18-point lead in the second quarter. Nebraska answered with a 9-0 run but failed to threaten as the Hoosiers stayed hot from deep.
Indiana shot 46% for the game, including 13-of-30 on 3s. Nebraska made 48% of their shots, tallying just 3-of-11 from deep.
The Huskers also had trouble taking care of the ball, turning it over 17 times. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, had just eight turnovers to go with 25 assists.
A trio of freshman were the only Huskers to reach double figures, led by the 12 points from Petra Bozan. Amiah Hargrove and Britt Prince both tallied 11 points, with Prince adding five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Nebraska returns home Thursday to host Michigan. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. CST on Peacock.
