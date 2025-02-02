Jordy Bahl ‘Healthy and Ready’ as Nebraska Softball Opens 2025 Season Thursday
With a grin from ear to ear, Nebraska softball star Jordy Bahl took the podium on Saturday afternoon telling reporters that she feels good, she's healthy, and ready to go.
Bahl transferred home to Nebraska after winning back-to-back national championships at Oklahoma and transformed the program before stepping on the field in uniform. But when opening day arrived in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, her season ended before it ever really began.
A torn ACL cost Bahl the entire season but for her, it was a blessing in disguise.
“I thought originally it was going to be a lot harder than it was,” Bahl said. “But I found last year that the break I got and the opportunity to view the game from a different lens was an incredible blessing. It was refreshing and I’m definitely ready to go now and all charged up. It was a great year that was something that I really needed.”
The right-hander is definitely a religious person and felt like the injury was a message from above.
“I kind of felt God saying, ‘It never had to be this way; it never had to be you feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders because that’s not the expectation I put on you,’” Bahl said. “So, my goal for myself this season is to play this year and remember that — to remember the freedom I felt while I was on the sideline.”
For years, all Bahl knew was softball. She had a routine but also had an incredible amount of internal pressure that drove her to perform well. All of sudden, she no longer had to get ready for games and found a new role.
Bahl spent last season in uniform, sporting a knee brace and charting pitches. She got the opportunity to slow down and spend more time with her family, attending her younger brother's basketball games at Papillion-La Vista South and helping her older brother's club softball team over the summer. She also got engaged.
But now, it's back to the grind and her teammates are ready to see her back in the circle.
“When you’re playing with her and behind her, her presence is insane,” infielder Ava Kuszak said of Bahl to Softball America. “Her energy is just something I feed off of, and being behind her makes you want to run through a brick wall for her.”
The team voted Bahl one of three captains this season and her leadership and experience should carry this team deep into the postseason.
“We’ve been working for a really long time, and in five days now we finally get to start what we’ve been working for,” Bahl said. “… As far as results, if we take care of the business day-in and day-out, then the scoreboard will take care of itself. I think that this team is going to win a lot of games.”
Bahl and the No. 19 Huskers open the 2025 season Thursday at the NFCA Leadoff Classic against No. 6 Tennessee, at 6 p.m. CST in Clearwater, Fla.
You can watch the full Nebraska softball preseason press conference with Bahl, Ava Bredwell, Hannah Camenzind, and coach Rhonda Revelle below.
