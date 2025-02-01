Matt Rhule 'Doubts' Nebraska Will Play a Traditional Spring Game; Still Searching for Special Teams Coordinator
After Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen said he wasn't going to call it a spring game earlier this week, coach Matt Rhule went a step further.
"I highly doubt (there will be a spring game)," Rhule said at his mid-winter press conference Saturday. "I hate to say it like this, it's really because last year we were one of the more televised spring games and I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that."
Rhule, like many coaches in this new age of college football, is apprehension about showcasing his returning and new players to other programs with another transfer portal window after the spring.
"That doesn't make a lot of sense to me," Rhule said. "The word 'tampering' doesn't exist anymore. It's just absolute free, open market and so I don't necessarily want to open up to the outside world."
Rhule added that nothing has been decided yet but the likelihood of the spring game the way it has been known being simply a relic of the past is upon us.
Special Teams Still in Flux
Rhule is still looking for a new special teams coordinator after having Ed Foley in that role for the past two seasons.
"I don't think anything we did wrong was wrong schematically last year," Rhule said. "A lot of our problems stem at the snapper position and once that happens you're trying to compensate for things. It was not a good year from that perspective."
Rhule said "technique and fundamentals" are what need improved. That said, he doesn't expect an overhaul in how that phase of the game is approached.
"I don't think we can put any more time into it in terms of practice. I don't think we can put any more time in terms of meetings," Rhule said.
Nebraska did add a punter and a long snapper through the transfer portal. Rhule is hopeful those additions "correct the problem that was there last year."
Rhule also talked more about special teams, John Cook's retirement, building with the new roster limit, revenue sharing, and more.
Watch the entire press conference below.
Coverage
- Lincoln Journal Star* | Amie Just is OK with spring game changing
- Lincoln Journal Star* | Matt Rhule updates injures, roster size, special teams coach
- 247Sports | Young O-lineman will get their spring chances
- 247Sports | Rhule updates progress on upgrading special teams units
- Associated Press | Nebraska's spring game likely canceled as transfer portal has made it detrimental
- HuskerOnline* | Rhule talks roster management, revenue share dollars
- Omaha World-Herald* | Why Matt Rhule wants Nebraska's spring game off TV
- Refresh page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball at No. 16 Oregon: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at Indiana: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: 2026 Athlete John Johnson Recaps His Husker Offer
MORE: Gallery: Nebraska Wrestlers Roll Past Badgers 35-7
MORE: Cinematic Recap of Nebrasketball's Upset Over No. 18 Illinois
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.