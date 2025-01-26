All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls Short Against No. 12 Ohio State

The Huskers see their five-game winning streak, and 15-game home winning streak, come to an end.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska guard Britt Prince and center Alexis Markowski run the offense against No. 12 Ohio State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 26, 2025.
Nebraska guard Britt Prince and center Alexis Markowski run the offense against No. 12 Ohio State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 26, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics
A pair of winning streaks have come to an end for Nebraska women's basketball.

No. 12 Wisconsin slipped past Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday, 72-66. The Badgers improve to 18-1 on the season and 7-1 in the Big Ten Conference. The Huskers fall to 15-5 overall and 6-3 in the league.

Nebraska had been riding a five game winning streak before this one. The Huskers also had the Big Ten's longest home winning streak at 15 games.

Nebraska women's basketball's Pack PBA event saw a Pinnacle Bank Arena attendance of 9,772 for the game against Ohio State.
Nebraska women's basketball's Pack PBA event saw a Pinnacle Bank Arena attendance of 9,772 for the game against No. 12 Ohio State on Jan. 26, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

A strong first half had the Big Red up 38-36 through two quarters. But the Buckeyes took control in the third, shooting 68.6% and putting together a 25-17 frame.

But in the fourth quarter, both offenses disappeared.

At one point, the teams had a combined 10 turnovers and just six points. That's when Nebraska utilized a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to a single point with 2:28 to play.

Ohio State answered with a 3 on the next possesion before making four free throws in the final minute to seal the road victory.

Nebraska shot 37.9% for the game, including 9-of-35 on 3s. Ohio State shot 50% overall, making 7-of-20 from deep.

Alexis Markowski led the Huskers with 18 points to go with six rebounds. Callin Hake scored 12 points while Britt Prince added eight points and either rebounds.

Nebraska goes on the road Thursday to face Purdue. The Boilermakers are 7-12 on the year and winless in Big Ten play. Tip from West Lafayette is slated for 6 p.m. CST on B1G+.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

