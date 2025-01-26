Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls Short Against No. 12 Ohio State
A pair of winning streaks have come to an end for Nebraska women's basketball.
No. 12 Wisconsin slipped past Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday, 72-66. The Badgers improve to 18-1 on the season and 7-1 in the Big Ten Conference. The Huskers fall to 15-5 overall and 6-3 in the league.
Nebraska had been riding a five game winning streak before this one. The Huskers also had the Big Ten's longest home winning streak at 15 games.
A strong first half had the Big Red up 38-36 through two quarters. But the Buckeyes took control in the third, shooting 68.6% and putting together a 25-17 frame.
But in the fourth quarter, both offenses disappeared.
At one point, the teams had a combined 10 turnovers and just six points. That's when Nebraska utilized a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to a single point with 2:28 to play.
Ohio State answered with a 3 on the next possesion before making four free throws in the final minute to seal the road victory.
Nebraska shot 37.9% for the game, including 9-of-35 on 3s. Ohio State shot 50% overall, making 7-of-20 from deep.
Alexis Markowski led the Huskers with 18 points to go with six rebounds. Callin Hake scored 12 points while Britt Prince added eight points and either rebounds.
Nebraska goes on the road Thursday to face Purdue. The Boilermakers are 7-12 on the year and winless in Big Ten play. Tip from West Lafayette is slated for 6 p.m. CST on B1G+.
