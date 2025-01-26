Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 3-Star Offensive Tackle Rex Waterman Details His Husker Offer
Nebraska football is attempting to create an Arizona pipeline.
With several scholarship offers sent out this month, a number of them went to the Copper State. One of those scholarships was extended to 2026 three-star offensive lineman Rex Waterman.
The 6-5, 295-pound prospect plays for Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona. 247Sports rates him as the No. 75 offensive tackle in the class and 14th-best prospect in Arizona.
The offer list for Waterman includes Arizona State, Duke, Nebraska, Oregon State, San Diego State, and UCLA.
Waterman caught up with HuskerMax to detail his Husker offer.
"This offer means a lot to me because being an offensive lineman in the Big Ten is a pretty big deal and something to be proud of," Waterman said.
Director of player personnel Keith Williams made the offer, telling Waterman that he likes the way he plays the game believes he could "fit right in at Nebraska."
As for the schools standing out, Waterman is currently most-impressed by Arizona State and Duke.
"Some schools that are currently making a difference in my recruiting are Duke and Arizona State," Waterman said. "You can get the best of both worlds at Duke, and Arizona State has really came a long way as a program and is now a nationally coveted program."
