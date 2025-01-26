After Nebrasketball: Wisconsin Rolls Nebraska
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow discuss the sixth-straight loss for Nebraska, this time falling to Wisconsin 83-55.
In this story:
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow discuss the sixth-straight loss for Nebraska, this time falling to Wisconsin 83-55. Effort was questioned during the broadcast. Did the guys see it too? Plus, where the hell are things going next?
Watch the episode below.
