No. 18 Wisconsin Routs Nebraska Men's Basketball, Extends Husker Losing Streak to Six Games

The Huskers got behind early and, despite a run in the first half, never truly threatened the Badgers in Madison.

The losing streak continues for Nebraska men's basketball.

No. 18 Wisconsin routed Nebraska Sunday afternoon in Madison, 83-55. The Huskers fall to 12-8 on the year and 2-7 in the Big Ten Conference while the Badgers improve to 16-4 overall and 6-3 in the league.

The Huskers have lost six consecutive games.

Wisconsin poured it on early, racing out to a 19-2 lead on 5-of-6 shooting before the first media timeout. Nebraska answered with a 19-5 run to cut the deficit to just three points.

But a 16-2 run for the Badgers put the difference into double figures for the rest of the game.

Wisconsin shot 47.6% from the field, including a blistering 17-of-37 from 3. Nebraska shot just 33.9% overall, making 10-of-30 3s.

Both teams shot just eight total free throws, with the Badgers making six and the Huskers making three.

Omaha native John Tonje scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Badgers. He made five 3s in the game, adding five rebounds.

Brice Williams was the only Husker to score in double figures, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

Nebraska returns home Thursday to face No. 17 Illinois. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. CST

