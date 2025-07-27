Nebraska Women's Basketball's All-Time Starting 5
The Nebraska Cornhuskers Women's basketball team started in 1975. Since then, the Cornhuskers have made 17 appearances in the NCAA Division I tournament, reaching the Sweet Sixteen twice. Nebraska won the Big Ten Tournament in 2014 and was conference regular-season champions twice (1998, 2010). The Cornhuskers reached the Big Ten Championship in 2024 and defeated Texas A&M in the opening round for their first NCAA tournament win in over a decade.
During the past 50 years of Nebraska women's basketball, there have been outstanding players for every generation. Below are my submissions for the all-time starting five.
C: Karen Jennings 1989-93
Karen Jennings is the Cornhuskers' all-time leading scorer with 2,405 points. In 1993, Jennings won the prestigious Wade Trophy, an award presented to the nation's top women's college basketball player, and was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. Jennings was also a two-time Big Eight Player of the Year. In four seasons at Nebraska, Jennings averaged 20.2 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 56.8% from the field.
PF: Kelsey Griffin 2005-10
Kelsey Griffin's journey at Nebraska was a testament to her resilience. Despite an injury in the 2008-09 season, Griffin persevered and emerged as the National Player of the Year in 2010. Her impressive statistics of 20.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, with a shooting percentage of 59.6, earned her a spot on the All-Big 12 team three times and a first-team All-American honor in 2010. Her jersey, number 23, is a symbol of her dedication and has been retired by the Cornhuskers.
SF: Jordan Hooper 2010-14
In her four years at Nebraska, Jordan Hooper made the first-team All-Big Ten three times. She was also the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2014, when she averaged 20.4 points per game and shot 43.7% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. For her career, she scored 2,357 points (18.0 per game) and collected 1,100 rebounds (8.5 per game). She became the third player in school history to pass the 2,000 point/1,000 rebound milestone.
SG: Maurtice Ivy 1984-88
Maurtice Ivy's legacy at Nebraska is nothing short of historic. She was the first player in school history to surpass the 2,000-point mark, finishing with an impressive 2,131 points. Her outstanding performance in 1988 earned her the title of Big Eight Player of the Year, averaging 19.1 points per game. Ivy's achievements were further recognized when she became the second women's basketball player to be inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020. Her average of 19.2 points per game and her ability to grab several rebounds per game, despite her height of 5-foot-9, is a testament to her determination.
PG: Lindsey Moore 2009-13
Lindsey Moore was a dynamic point guard at Nebraska, where she led the team in assists and was a key player on the 2010 team that reached the Sweet Sixteen. Moore compiled the only triple-double in school history in 2011 when she scored 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists against Florida A&M. She is the Cornhuskers' career assists leader with 699.
