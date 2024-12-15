All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Tops Chattanooga, 66-42

The final home game of 2024 is a win for the Huskers.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska forward/center Alexis Markowski dribbles in the post against Chattanooga.
Nebraska forward/center Alexis Markowski dribbles in the post against Chattanooga. / Nebraska Athletics
No. 24 Nebraska beat Chattanooga Sunday afternoon, 66-42. The Huskers improve to 10-1 while the Mocs fall to 4-8.

Chattanooga had the game tied on a 3 in the first minute of the second quarter, but Nebraska proceeded to grab a double-digit lead with a 15-4 run. The lead never got below seven points for the rest of the game.

Nebraska shot 41.9% overall, including 9-of-28 from 3. Chattanooga shot 34.0%, making 4-of-19 3s.

Alexis Markowski led the way for the Big Red with game highs of 18 points and eight rebounds. The Husker senior did all that in just 20 minutes of action.

Nebraska closes out the nonconference slate Saturday, Dec. 21, at Georgia Tech. That game is set for a 4:30 p.m. CST tip on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.

Box score

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

