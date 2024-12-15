Nebraska Women's Basketball Tops Chattanooga, 66-42
The final home game of 2024 is a win for the Huskers.
No. 24 Nebraska beat Chattanooga Sunday afternoon, 66-42. The Huskers improve to 10-1 while the Mocs fall to 4-8.
Chattanooga had the game tied on a 3 in the first minute of the second quarter, but Nebraska proceeded to grab a double-digit lead with a 15-4 run. The lead never got below seven points for the rest of the game.
Nebraska shot 41.9% overall, including 9-of-28 from 3. Chattanooga shot 34.0%, making 4-of-19 3s.
Alexis Markowski led the way for the Big Red with game highs of 18 points and eight rebounds. The Husker senior did all that in just 20 minutes of action.
Nebraska closes out the nonconference slate Saturday, Dec. 21, at Georgia Tech. That game is set for a 4:30 p.m. CST tip on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.
