Nebraska Volleyball Seniors Seek Final Four Berth in Devaney Center Finale
It seemed like the Nebraska volleyball team was just here, gearing up to play Wisconsin and thank its seniors for a wondering career playing in front of some of the sport's best fans at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
No, it's not a dream. It's happening again but with more on the line.
The Huskers and Badgers are squaring off with a trip to Louisville and a spot in the Final Four awaiting the winner but this is actually the last home match some of the best to ever wear a Husker uniform will play in Lincoln.
Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason will be leaving this program better than they found it regardless of Sunday's results. Along with Lindsay Krause and Kennedi Orr who were both part of two national runner-up teams. Then there is Taylor Landfair and Leyla Blackwell who chose Nebraska for their final year of eligibility.
Head coach John Cook isn't ready to acknowledge the emotions that will inevitably come once the match is decided.
“I don’t even want to think about it," Cook said on Saturday. "I’m not going there.”
For underclassmen like sophomore Andi Jackson, the thought of it being the seniors class' last game at Devaney is already in her head and motivating her to bring home a win for her teammates.
“I’m very motivated," Jackson said Saturday. "It’s going to be a really fun game, a super fun environment. It’s the last game in the Bob for our seniors and Bergen and I’s sophomore year. Time is flying, so I want to absorb it and absorb the moment and play our best match of the year, to an extent.”
The task won't be easy. Legend says it's hard to beat a team three times but the Huskers are up for the challenge.
“Our mindset is that we take every match one at a time," Cook said. "I can’t even remember when we played them last because we’ve had so many other matches in between. We prepare just like we normally do. We break everything down and treat it like this is the first time we’re playing them.”
Nebraska and Wisconsin battle Sunday at 2 p.m. CST on ABC.
