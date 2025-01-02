Nebraska Football Alum Cam Jurgens Earns Pro Bowl Nod For Philadelphia Eagles
From Beatrice to a National Football League Pro Bowler.
Former Nebraska football offensive lineman and current Philadelphia Eagles' center Cam Jurgens earned his first Pro Bowl nod on Thursday as the NFL announced AFC and NFC rosters for the all-star contest. Jurgens' is in his first season as a starter at center for the Eagles, having played at right guard prior to the 2024 season.
Jurgens replaced legendary center Jason Kelce after the now-podcast hosts retirement following the 2024 postseason. Kelce hand-picked Jurgens as his replacement, as the Beatrice native continued the streak of center Pro Bowlers for the Eagles adding an eighth appearence for the franchise from the position since 2014.
The 25-year old Jurgens has pushed Philadelphia to a 13-3 season, maintaining the standard set by his predecessor as the Eagles hold the NFL's No. 6 rated offense and the No. 1 rushing offense. Lead running back Saquon Barkley has benefitted from Jurgens ability, running for over 2,000 yards through 16 games and becoming Philadelphia's all-time single season rusher in his first season with the team.
“I think he's done exceptionally well,” Lane Johnson, the right tackle for the Eagles and fellow Pro Bowler, said recently of Jurgens. “Obviously, Kelce is a one-in-a-million-type player, but I think Kelce saw a lot of attributes in Cam as far as his movement skills, his athleticism, (and) he’s worked his tail off."
Jurgens was one of three Eagles offensive linemen to make the 2024 Pro Bowl team. Johnson made his sixth Pro Bowl and left guard Landon Dickerson his third in a row. According to Pro Football Focus analytics, Jurgens allowed four sacks and one quarterback hit on 519 pass-block snaps.
“I think he's done a really nice job,” coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday. “It's never easy to replace a legend, which we all know how special of a player and leader Jason Kelce was. So he's had to step in and fill those shoes, and I think he's done a really nice job."
"Beef Jurgy" arrived in Philadelphia after being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a member of the 2018 recruitment class for the Huskers, being ranked as the top prospect in the state of Nebraska as a hybrid tight end. After redshirting his first season in Lincoln after a season-ending injury, Jurgens worked from tight end to center in Scott Frost's first season leading the Cornhuskers.
In his redshirt freshman season in 2019, Jurgens started every game at center making history as the first Husker freshman to start a game at center since the NCAA restored freshman eligbility in 1972. Jurgens aided the Huskers that season ranking Nebraska's rushing attack third in the Big Ten Conference and fifth in total offense.
Jurgens started 18 consecutive games to finish out his Nebraska career in 2021, missing only one start as a three-year starter. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, and won Nebraska Offensive Lineman of the Year that same season. Since being drafted No. 51 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jurgens has won two NFC East titles - including this season - while playing in Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia has made the postseason each season that Jurgens has been a part of the franchise.
The Pro Bowl Games features several skill competitions and a flag football game. The game is being held at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 2. Philadelphia has wrapped up the NFC's No. 2 seed and will play their final regular season contest on Sunday hosting the New York Giants.
MORE: Kentucky Transfer Receiver Hardley Gilmore IV Commits to Nebraska
MORE: No. 4 USC Pulls Away From Nebraska Women's Basketball
MORE: A Season-to-Season Statistical Summary for Husker Supporters
MORE: Nebraska Basketball's Brice Williams Claims Three National Player of the Week Nods
MORE: Nebrasketball Rolls Southern, 77-43
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.