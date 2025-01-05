All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Snaps Losing Skid, Holds Off Penn State

The Huskers needed a run at the end to fend off the Lions but got the job done Sunday afternoon.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska guard Callin Hake celebrates during a game against Penn State.
Nebraska guard Callin Hake celebrates during a game against Penn State. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

Nebraska women's basketball got a big start and a strong finish to end the losing skid.

The Huskers topped the Penn State Nittany Lions 72-61 Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. NU improves to 11-4 on the year and 2-2 in the Big Ten Conference, while PSU falls to 9-6 overall and remains winless in league play.

The victory for the Big Red ends a three-game losing streak.

Nebraska started hot on both ends of the floor, racing out to a 10-0 lead. But the Huskers only made one shot over the next 10:45 of game time. That allowed Penn State to not only stay in it but to briefly take the lead.

NU led 30-25 at the break, and stretched the lead to as many as 17 points in the third quarter, seemingly putting the game away. But the Lions used a 13-0 run to put the pressure on the home side.

With 4:13 to play, the teams were tied 59-59. Nebraska then locked down on both ends, losing the game on a 13-2 run to grab the victory.

Nebraska shot 35.3% overall and made 8-of-30 3s. Penn State shot 39.3% for the game, including 4-of-16 triples.

At the free throw line, the Huskers made 16-of-19 while the Lions tallied 9-of-15.

Callin Hake scored a team-high 16 points, adding six rebounds, four assists, and a pair of steals. Britt Prince and Alexis Markowski scored 13 points each, with Markowski grabbing 10 rebounds for the double-double.

Nebraska stays home Wednesday to host Michigan State. That game is set for a 7 p.m. tip on Nebraska Public Media with streaming on B1G+.

Box score

