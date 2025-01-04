All Huskers

Nebraska Tight End Thomas Fidone Leaving NU

One of the top Husker recruits in recent years has seen his career in Lincoln come to a close.

Kaleb Henry

Sep 16, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Thomas Fidone II (24) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 16, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Thomas Fidone II (24) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
One of the top Husker recruits in recent years is headed to a new destination.

According to a social media post Saturday, tight end Thomas Fidone's career at Nebraska has come to a close. It is unclear if he will enter the transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining or declare for the NFL draft.

Fidone got to Lincoln and was immediately beset with injuries. He was limited as a true freshman but ultimately got on the field against Wisconsin. In 2022, he did not appear in a game.

Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II catches a pass that turns into a 17-yard gain against Illinois.
Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II catches a pass that turns into a 17-yard gain against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Back to full health in 2023, Fidone played in all 12 games. He led Nebraska with four touchdown catches and ranked second on the team with 25 receptions and 260 receiving yards. His four touchdown receptions were the most by a Husker tight end since 2010.

This fall, Fidone played in every game, setting career highs with 36 receptions and 373 receiving yards. In the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College, he had five catches for 50 yards.

Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone turns up field after catching a short pass against Rutgers.
Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone turns up field after catching a short pass against Rutgers. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The highest-rated recruit at the time to sign with Nebraska since 2008, Fidone was a high school All-American for Lewis Central High School. He was the consensus pick as the top recruit in the state of Iowa. Fidone held offers from nearly every major program in the country and chose Nebraska over Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State.

