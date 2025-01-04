Nebraska Tight End Thomas Fidone Leaving NU
One of the top Husker recruits in recent years is headed to a new destination.
According to a social media post Saturday, tight end Thomas Fidone's career at Nebraska has come to a close. It is unclear if he will enter the transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining or declare for the NFL draft.
Fidone got to Lincoln and was immediately beset with injuries. He was limited as a true freshman but ultimately got on the field against Wisconsin. In 2022, he did not appear in a game.
Back to full health in 2023, Fidone played in all 12 games. He led Nebraska with four touchdown catches and ranked second on the team with 25 receptions and 260 receiving yards. His four touchdown receptions were the most by a Husker tight end since 2010.
This fall, Fidone played in every game, setting career highs with 36 receptions and 373 receiving yards. In the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College, he had five catches for 50 yards.
The highest-rated recruit at the time to sign with Nebraska since 2008, Fidone was a high school All-American for Lewis Central High School. He was the consensus pick as the top recruit in the state of Iowa. Fidone held offers from nearly every major program in the country and chose Nebraska over Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State.
