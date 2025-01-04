Report: Nebraska Football, Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley Part Ways
Nebraska football will have someone new in charge of special teams in 2025.
That's according to a report from FootballScoop. Special teams coordinator Ed Foley and Nebraska are parting ways.
Foley spent two seasons in Lincoln with head coach Matt Rhule. Before that, he was with Rhule at the Carolina Panthers, Baylor, and Temple.
With more than three decades of coaching experience, Foley spent most of the past decade working with special teams. Even so, Nebraska's third phase of the game has struggled in the Rhule-Foley era. Those issues have included having numerous punts and field goals blocked, as well as issues in the place kicking operation that extend beyond the kickers themselves.
Special teams is the third coordinator position to see a change going into year three for Nebraska. Dana Holgorsen (offense) and John Butler (defense) have taken over for Marcus Satterfield and Tony White, respectively.
