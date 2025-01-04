All Huskers

Report: Nebraska Football, Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley Part Ways

The Huskers will have someone new in charge of special teams in 2025.

Kaleb Henry

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Ed Foley talks to tight end Thomas Fidone II (24) during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Ed Foley talks to tight end Thomas Fidone II (24) during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nebraska football will have someone new in charge of special teams in 2025.

That's according to a report from FootballScoop. Special teams coordinator Ed Foley and Nebraska are parting ways.

Foley spent two seasons in Lincoln with head coach Matt Rhule. Before that, he was with Rhule at the Carolina Panthers, Baylor, and Temple.

With more than three decades of coaching experience, Foley spent most of the past decade working with special teams. Even so, Nebraska's third phase of the game has struggled in the Rhule-Foley era. Those issues have included having numerous punts and field goals blocked, as well as issues in the place kicking operation that extend beyond the kickers themselves.

Special teams is the third coordinator position to see a change going into year three for Nebraska. Dana Holgorsen (offense) and John Butler (defense) have taken over for Marcus Satterfield and Tony White, respectively.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

