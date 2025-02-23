Nebraska Women's Basketball Suffers Second-Half Collapse, Loses to Washington on Senior Day
Nebraska women's basketball played well for about 20 minutes Sunday afternoon.
Unfortunately, the games are played over 40 minutes and Washington continued playing after the half. As a result, Nebraska fell 83-62 on Senior Day.
Closing in on the end of the regular season, Nebraska is now 18-10 on the year and 9-8 in the Big Ten Conference. Washington is 16-12 overall and 7-9 in the league.
The two teams had an all-out offensive slugfest in the first half. Nebraska shot 56% to Washington's 46.9%, with the Huskies holding a slight advantage of 39-37 at the break thanks to the eight NU turnovers.
Alexis Markowski had 19 points and seven rebounds through two quarters. If the Huskers could clean up the turnovers, they would have a phenomenal chance in the second half.
But nothing went right for the Big Red after halftime.
After Markowski left with a back issue, Washington tore off on a 15-0 run to end the quarter, ultimately outscoring Nebraska 21-5. NU shot just 12% from the field and added five more turnovers.
The offense for the Huskies continued in the fourth quarter as the Huskers could not keep pace. Washington shot 67% in the final frame to cruise to the victory.
The Huskers shot 40.4% for the game, including 8-for-21 on 3s. The Huskies shot 54.7% overall, making 8-of-24 from deep.
Markowski did not score in the second half, but grabbed enough rebounds to end with 12 for her 51st-career double-double.
Nebraska closes the regular season next Sunday at Northwestern. Tip from Evanston is set for 2 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on B1G+.
