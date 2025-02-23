All Huskers

Louisiana Sweeps Nebraska Baseball in Saturday Doubleheader

The Husker bats had a rough day as Nebraska was outscored 14-3 over the two games.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska baseball players meet on the mound during a game against Louisiana on Feb. 22, 2025.
Nebraska baseball players meet on the mound during a game against Louisiana on Feb. 22, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball struggled at the plate over two games at Louisiana Saturday.

The Huskers were swept in a double-header by the Ragin' Cajuns, 4-1 then 10-2. NU drops to 3-4 on the year.

In the first game, Nebraska managed just four hits and didn't score a run until the ninth inning. Defensively, Ty Horn allowed two runs, both earned, over 6.0 innings of work. He gave up four hits while striking out five.

In the second game, the Huskers again struggled to put baserunners on, but this time the problem was exasperated by the fact that the Ragin' Cajuns jumped out early. Louisiana plated five runs in the bottom of the second inning, chasing starter Will Walsh of after just 2.0 innings of work.

No Husker went more than 2.0 innings on the mound. Louisiana starter Andrew Herrmann tossed a complete game, striking out five.

Over the two games, Nebraska scored 3 runs on nine hits. Louisiana, on the other hand, scored 14 runs on 18 hits.

Nebraska will head south again this next weekend for the Frisco Baseball Classic in Texas. The Huskers take on Sam Houston Friday, No. 3 LSU Saturday, and Kansas State Sunday.

Kaleb Henry
