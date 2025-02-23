Nebraska Softball Rallies for 2 Wins in Emotional Day for Coach Rhonda Revelle
Saturday began with a somber note but the No. 16 Nebraska Cornhuskers rallied for their head coach. NU notched two run-rule victories over San Jose State and Howard at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif.
Hours before the Huskers were due to arrive at the ballpark, head coach Rhonda Revelle revealed on social media that her mother had passed away after a battle with dementia.
"My mom turned 16 & had me 11 days later," Revelle wrote. "Thank you for saying YES! Yesterday, after a battle w/ dementia, she passed peacefully. It’s time to do as you dreamed & wanted; “dance w/Elvis & laugh w/my 6 older sisters” who welcomed you HOME . Rest in PEACE. Love you mom."
Game One
The Huskers began the night with a 12-4, six-inning win over the Spartans. The Husker shattered a program hitting four straight home runs during a nine-run third inning,
Nebraska (10-4) totaled five home runs in the game and plated all 12 runs with two outs. The victory marked the Huskers' eighth run-rule win of the season.
The Huskers fell one home run short of tying the program record, with five different players — Ava Kuszak, Jordy Bahl, Samantha Bland, Kacie Hoffmann, and Abbie Squier — each going deep.
Kylee Magee (2-1) earned the win in relief, tossing 2.2 innings while allowing one run and striking out three. Hannah Camenzind got the start, striking out five and giving up two earned runs.
- Nebraska scored 12 runs – all with two outs – to mark the seventh time in 14 games the Huskers have scored 10 or more runs.
- The Huskers hit five home runs in the game, one shy of the school record. That marked the fourth time this season Nebraska has homered five times in a game.
- NU scored nine runs in the third inning, all with two outs. That tied for the Huskers’ highest-scoring inning of the season. Nebraska has scored nine runs in an inning twice this year and eight or more runs in an inning four times.
- In the nine-run third inning, Abbie Squier, Ava Kuszak, Jordyn Bahl and Samantha Bland hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs. That marked the first time in school history the Huskers have hit four consecutive home runs. Overall, it was the third time this season Nebraska has hit three consecutive home runs.
- Kacie Hoffmann hit Nebraska’s fifth home run of the game in the fourth inning, her first home run as a Husker.
- Nebraska posted its eighth run-rule victory in the season’s first 14 games.
- The Huskers have outscored their opponents 113-18 in their 10 victories this season, including a 102-16 margin in their eight run-rule wins.
- Bahl went 2-for-2 with a homer and a career-high two walks, as she extended her hitting streak to five games, going 10-for-15 during the hitting streak.
- Abbie Squier went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs. She tied her career high in hits with her sixth career three-hit game.
- Three other Huskers had multi-hit games: Bland (third multi-hit game of the season), Lauren Camenzind (sixth) and Emmerson Cope (third).
Game Two
The emotions carried over into the last game of the night when the Huskers squared off against alumna Tori Tyson and the Howard Bison.
Tyson played softball for Revelle for three seasons. In 2010, she made 47 starts and competed in the 2009 NCAA Regional. After pitching for Nebraska during her first two seasons, she served as a team captain in 2011.
The hug shared between Revelle and Tyson as the two exchanged lineup cards was such a special moment and put life into perspective for a brief moment.
However, once the game started it was all NU as the Huskers rolled to an 11-1, five-inning victory.
A well-rounded offensive effort powered the Huskers (11-4), with 11 players recording a hit. Bahl had two, including a double, while Kuszak and Hoffmann each homered for the second time that day.
Nebraska capitalized with runners on, hitting .400 (8-for-20) in those situations and .417 (5-for-12) with runners in scoring position.
Emmerson Cope (4-0) earned the win, delivering 3.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Hannah Camenzind took over to finish the fourth, and Caitlin Olensky closed out the fifth.
Nebraska closes out Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic action Sunday against Utah at 1 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on FloSoftball and can be heard for free across the Huskers Radio Network.
- NU scored nine runs in the fourth inning. That tied for the Huskers’ highest-scoring inning of the season and was its second nine-run inning of the day. Nebraska has scored nine runs in an inning twice this year and eight or more runs in an inning four times.
- Both Kacie Hoffman and Ava Kuszak notched a homer in both games on Saturday.
- Nebraska scored 11 runs, which marked the eighth time in 15 games the Huskers have scored 10 or more runs.
- Nebraska posted its ninth run-rule victory in the season’s first 15 games.
- The Huskers have outscored their opponents 124-19 in their 11 victories this season, including a 113-17 margin in their eight run-rule wins.
- Jordy Bahl went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in the game against Howard to mark her sixth straight game with at least one hit. She is 12-for-18 during the streak.
