Kentucky Transfer Receiver Dane Key Commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football continues to stockpile more weapons for rising quarterback Dylan Raiola through the transfer portal.
Former Kentucky receiver Dane Key announced his commitment to the Huskers on Tuesday. Key was highly regarded in the 2025 portal class, rated as the No. 4 receiver and 10th-ranked player by 247Sports while being listed as the No. 9 overall player available by Rivals. Key will have one season of eligibility remaining as well as a potential redshirt season.
Key follows his former Wildcat position coach, Daikiel Shorts Jr., to Lincoln after Nebraska coach Matt Rhule added Shorts to replace Garret McGuire at the request of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. With Kentucky, Key was a productive receiver in the SEC, playing in 38 career games with 126 receptions, 1,870 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.
The former Wildcat has been a starter since his true freshman season in Lexington and is arriving in Lincoln after a career-best season. The incoming senior ended his final season at Kentucky with a career-best 47 catches and 715 receiving yards along with two touchdown catches. He charted three 100-yard receiving games in his career, including two in 2024.
Key was a big-play threat, with 14 catches of 20 yards or more and was a second-team All-SEC preseason selection. He ends his UK career fifth on Kentucky's all-time receiving yards list and tied for 13th on the career receptions list.
Before arriving at Kentucky as part of the recruiting Class of 2022, Key had scholarship offers from Texas, Penn State and Tennessee. The Kentucky native elected to remain at home in Lexington as a consensus four-star prospect and the top-rated player in the state. His father, Donte, was a Kentucky linebacker/defensive end from 1992-95. Key's brother Devon played at Western Kentucky and was a part of three NFL franchises: the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos.
Key joins a revamped offense at Nebraska led by quarterback Dylan Raiola and Holgorsen, as the Huskers have also added transfer receiver Nyziah Hunter from the portal. Key and Hunter will join an athletic group of proven playmakers with returning wideouts Jacory Barney, Jaylen Lloyd and Janiran Bonner.
The Huskers will lose starters Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor at wide receiver, but there will be more opportunities for young talent such as Carter Nelson to lift the offense from its middle-of-the-pack rating in the Big Ten in 2024. The Big Red this season averaged just under 24 points and 359 yards per game, including 228 passing yards per contest.
