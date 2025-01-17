Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Nebraska Drops First Big Ten Home Game In Two Years...Panic Time?
Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry are back at it to recap Nebraska's third loss in as many games, this time at home against Rutgers.
In this story:
What in the world happens now? They also check in on their NCAA Confidence Index and look ahead to Sunday's game at Maryland.
Watch the episode below, and join the guys at 11 a.m. CST on Fridays throughout the season.
