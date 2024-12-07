Nebrasketball Embarrassed in Conference Opener at Michigan State
The three-game win streak for Nebraska men's basketball didn't just end in East Lansing, it was destroyed.
Michigan State (8-2, 2-0 B1G) routed Nebraska (6-2, 0-1 B1G) Saturday afternoon, 89-52. The Spartans improve to 2-0 in Big Ten Conference play while the Huskers begin their league slate 0-1.
The 37-point difference is the second-most in program history for Michigan State in a conference game.
Nebraska had to grind from the beginning trailing 7-0 before finally getting on the board with a Brice Williams layup 3:09 into the game. Michigan State stretched the lead to double digits and held a 41-31 lead at halftime.
After the break, it was all Spartans.
The teams exchanged baskets before Michigan State tore off on a 25-1 run to put the game well out of reach. The Spartans led by as much as 42 points.
Michigan State shot 52% overall, including 9-of-23 from 3. The Spartans added 22 made free throws on 23 attempts.
Nebraska shot just 33% for the game, including 4-of-22 3s. NU got to the line for 18 attempts, making 12 of them.
The big difference in the game, besides the shooting, was in the rebounding battle. Michigan State had 48 rebounds, including 12 on the offensive glass. Nebraska managed just 19 total rebounds.
Two Huskers found their way into double-figure scoring. Andrew Morgan notched a team-high 14 points to go with seven rebounds. Williams added 11 points.
Nebraska returns home Friday to host Indiana. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CST on FOX.
