Nebraska Wide Receiver Dae'vonn Hall to Enter Transfer Portal
A one-and-done from an in-state player for Nebraska football.
Wide receiver Dae'vonn Hall announced on social media that he would be entering the transfer portal. Hall has four years of eligibility remaining.
"Thank you to the coaches at Nebraska for everything that you have taught me over this last year," Hall said. "I am excited to see what the future holds."
Hall went from Bellevue West to Nebraska with a pair of teammates: Daniel Kaelin and Isaiah McMorris. They gave Nebraska three signees from the same high school in the same class for the first time since 1987 (Creighton Prep).
As of now, McMorris is the only one of those three not going into the portal.
This fall, Hall utilized a redshirt and did not appear in any games. In high school, Hall 62 catches for 974 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior before having his senior season cut short by injury with 23 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns,
