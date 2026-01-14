Nebrasketball Meme of the Game: Oregon Annihilation Edition

Over the last few seasons, the long-suffering Nebraska basketball fan base has celebrated wins by flooding the responses of their opponent with memes, GIFs, gags and trolling with surgical precision.

The game goes final, the other school's social media team posts the final score on Twitter, and then the real fun begins.

It is unclear when the first postgame meme was sent, but there is agreement as to when the phenomenon exploded: after Nebraska's 63-53 upset of No. 7 Creighton in December 2022.

Since then, the regular participants have adopted a collective name: The Nebrasketball Meme Army. Thousands of Husker fans now seek out these memes and share their favorites.

But most of us lead busy lives and don't have time to scroll through 300+ responses (many of which are repeats). That is where the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game (NMAMG) comes in.

We at the NMAMG believe that by celebrating excellence in the art of meme-making we can collectively elevate the Nebrasketball fan meme game to keep pace with the rapidly improving product on the court.

The Nebraska Meme Army Meme of the Game committee rewards:

Humor . Does it make us laugh?

. Does it make us laugh? Originality . The "Rienk Mast / Bottom Text" meme format is a classic, but creativity is key.

. The "Rienk Mast / Bottom Text" meme format is a classic, but creativity is key. Topical relevance. Bonus points for references to opponents, star players, or key moments. The meme about Berke Büyüktuncel's bloody lip from the Wisconsin game is a great example.

Bonus points for references to opponents, star players, or key moments. The meme about Berke Büyüktuncel's bloody lip from the Wisconsin game is a great example. Little to no AI usage. We prefer our memes to be organic, farm-to-table creations.

We prefer our memes to be organic, farm-to-table creations. Does not cross the line. The committee understands that the memes are — at their core — intended to troll the opponent after a loss. But this can be done without being demeaning, obscene or any type of -ist. Keisei Tominaga flipping off Penn State is a classic image, but we're going to keep it PG-13.

In the eyes of the committee, the classic "You just lost to Gary, Indiana" meme (featuring forward Juwan Gary, and used after defeating Indiana) is the gold standard. It checks every box.

Without further ado, let's get to the Memes of the Game!

At one point in the first half of No. 8 Nebraska’s home game Tuesday night against Oregon, the teams were tied at 28. Then, Nebraska went on a 62-27 run to cruise to a 90-55 win. Nebraska was clicking on all cylinders. Pryce Sandfort and Braden Frager each hit seven three-pointers. Sam Hoiberg stole everything in sight. Berke Büyüktuncel and Cale Jacobsen brought hustle and energy.

Nebraska’s blowout victory inspired some great memes. As you might expect, many referenced the classic NES game “Duck Hunt,” the Oregon Trail, and a certain former Nebraska quarterback who recently transferred to Oregon.

Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game

Runner-up

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

“KRNU WBB Commentator Sam” - @benrayanderson

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

“Justin Bolis says thanks” - @PryceIsRight402

Best of the “Duck Hunt” memes

Best of the Oregon Trail memes

“You have died of Nebrasketball” - @sampotter402

Best of the Dylan Raiola memes (tie)

“Patrick Mahomes is dissatisfied” - @Connor_Husen

“The Dylan Raiola Effect” - @AfNebby

Congratulations to all our winners!

