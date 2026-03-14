Nebrasketball's March Madness Tournament Projection: What Seed Will the Huskers Get?

Nebraska's cake is baked. Now, all that's left is to see how the selection committee judges it.

The Huskers were knocked out of the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Chicago on Friday, 74-58. That gives the Big Red a 26-6 record going into Selection Sunday, where there are no doubts about Nebraska's inclusion in the field.

But what seed and site await Nebrasketball? Below are the metrics as of Saturday morning and what the latest bracketology says. Plus, which teams Nebraska is specifically being compared against for the closest first weekend tournament site, Oklahoma City.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

NET

One of the most important elements in determining which teams will make the NCAA tournament cut is the NCAA Net Evaluation Tool (NET). Introduced in 2018 to replace the RPI system, the NET rankings are designed to provide a sharper, more accurate picture of a college basketball team’s strength.

Here are the top 25 teams in the NET as of Saturday morning.

Duke Michigan Arizona Florida Houston Gonzaga Iowa State Illinois Purdue UConn Michigan State Virginia Nebraska Vanderbilt Louisville Arkansas Alabama Texas Tech Tennessee St. John's Kansas Saint Mary's BYU North Carolina Wisconsin

More important than order is how teams perform in different quadrants. The quadrants are used to determine the quality of a win or loss based on the location of the game and the NET ranking of the opposing team.







Quadrant Home Neutral Away Quad 1 1-30 1-50 1-75 Quad 2 31-75 51-100 76-135 Quad 3 76-160 101-200 136-240 Quad 4 161-353 201-353 241-353

This season, Nebraska went 9-6 in Quad 1, 6-0 in Quad 2, 5-0 in Quad 3, and 6-0 in Quad 4.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

KPI

KPI ranks teams' resumes on a game-by-game basis. From NCAA.com, "KPI ranks every team’s wins and losses on a positive-to-negative scale, where the worst-possible loss receives a value of roughly around -1.0 and the best-possible win receives a value of roughly 1.0. KPI then averages these scores across a season to give a score to a team’s winning percentage. The formula uses opponent’s winning percentage, opponent’s strength of schedule, scoring margin, pace of game, location, and opponent’s KPI ranking."

Here are the top 25 teams in the KPI as of Saturday morning.

Michigan Duke Arizona Florida Houston UConn Virginia Purdue Kansas Vanderbilt Alabama Michigan State Iowa State St. John's Texas Tech North Carolina Gonzaga Arkansas Illinois Nebraska Utah State Wisconsin BYU Saint Mary's Tennessee

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

SOR

From ESPN.com, "Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections."

Here are the top 25 teams in the SOR as of Saturday morning.

Michigan Arizona Duke UConn Florida Houston Virginia Nebraska Gonzaga Michigan State Iowa State Arkansas Vanderbilt Alabama Purdue St. John's Illinois Kansas Wisconsin Texas Tech North Carolina Tennessee Villanova BYU Miami (FL)

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

WAB

WAB, or Wins Above Bubble, shows how many more or fewer wins a team has compared to what a bubble team would average with that same schedule.

From NCAA.com, WAB "measures the quality of your resume based on the results. WAB is results-based and goes beyond strength of schedule to show how a team actually did against that schedule. Each game's result is assigned a value between 1 and -1, and that cumulative total determines a team’s ranking."

Here are the top 25 teams in the WAB as of Saturday morning.

Michigan Duke Arizona Houston Florida UConn Virginia Purdue Iowa State Michigan State Nebraska Vanderbilt Kansas Alabama Gonzaga Illinois Arkansas St. John's Texas Tech Wisconsin North Carolina BYU Louisville Tennessee Miami (FL)

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

BPI

From ESPN.com, "The College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is."

Here are the top 25 teams in the BPI as of Saturday morning.

Duke Michigan Arizona Houston Florida Iowa State Illinois Gonzaga Purdue UConn Louisville Tennessee Michigan State Vanderbilt Alabama St. John's Nebraska Arkansas BYU Kansas Texas Tech Kentucky Virginia Wisconsin UCLA

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jamarques Lawrence. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

KenPom

Created by Ken Pomeroy, the KenPom rankings help break down teams on a possession-by-possession basis, analyzing the offensive and defensive performance per 100 possessions.

Here are the top 25 teams in the KenPom as of Saturday morning.

Duke Michigan Arizona Florida Houston Iowa State Illinois Purdue UConn Michigan State Gonzaga Vanderbilt Virginia Nebraska Tennessee Arkansas Alabama Louisville Texas Tech St. John's Kansas BYU Saint Mary's Wisconsin Iowa

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Torvik

Bart Torvik's T-Rank also calculates offensive and defensive efficiency. The main differences from KenPom are a GameScript stat, the omission of garbage time, Pythagorean expectancy, and a recency bias.

Here are the top 25 teams in the Torvik as of Saturday morning.

Duke Michigan Arizona Florida Hoston Illinois Iowa State Purdue UConn Gonzaga Michigan State Texas Tech Virginia Vanderbilt Tennessee Louisville St. John's Alabama Arkansas Nebraska Kansas Wisconsin Ohio State UCLA Saint Mary's

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Jared Garcia. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Latest Bracketology

While not all brackets on Bracket Matrix have been updated with Friday's results, the vast majority have Nebraska as a 3 seed.

Taking a look at a few well-known bracketologists:

T3 Bracketology: 3 seed

ESPN's Joe Lunardi: 3 seed

1-3-1 Sports: 3 seed

4th & 3 Analytics: 4 seed

801 Bracketology: 3 seed

The Huskers seem to be locked as a 3 seed. If any movement happens, it would be dropping to a 4. Most don't view that drop as likely.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Kendall Blue. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Neighborhood Teams Fighting for OKC

As high a seed as possible is ideal, but so is the order of several teams fighting for a closer-to-home first weekend. The NCAA Tournament tries to send top seeds to their closest tournament site, in seed order. For Nebraska, the closest site is Oklahoma City, followed by St. Louis, Buffalo, Greenville, etc.

To get to OKC, Nebraska is concerned about ordering with Illinois, Iowa State, Purdue, Alabama, Kansas, Vanderbilt, and Texas Tech. Houston appears to have the other spot locked up for that site.

Of those teams that the Huskers are watching the ordering with, Vanderbilt, Purdue, and Arkansas are still playing on Saturday. While OKC is not the top location for any of those teams, being a 3 or 4 seed means your top location may not be available when it gest to you.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The most important ordering, besides Nebraska remaining high enough, is that Iowa State stays ahead of at least one of Illinois or Purdue. That would mean two of those three are in St. Louis, one is sent to Buffalo or Greenville, and Nebraska has a chance at OKC.

Verdict

As of Saturday morning, the seed and order indicate Nebraska to be playing in Oklahoma City on Thursday. We'll find out for sure on Sunday at 5 p.m. CDT on CBS during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66

Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57

Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72

Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69

Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68

Feb. 10 Purdue 80, Nebraska 77

Feb. 14 Nebraska 68, Northwestern 49

Feb. 17 Iowa 57, Nebraska 52

Feb. 21 Nebraska 87, Penn State 64

Feb. 25 Nebraska 74, Maryland 61

Feb. 28 Nebraska 82, USC 67

March 3 UCLA 72, Nebraska 52

March 8 Nebraska 84, Iowa 75

March 13 Purdue 74, Nebraska 58 (Big Ten Tournament)

March 15 Selection Show 5 p.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.