Nebrasketball's March Madness Tournament Projection: What Seed Will the Huskers Get?
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Nebraska's cake is baked. Now, all that's left is to see how the selection committee judges it.
The Huskers were knocked out of the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Chicago on Friday, 74-58. That gives the Big Red a 26-6 record going into Selection Sunday, where there are no doubts about Nebraska's inclusion in the field.
But what seed and site await Nebrasketball? Below are the metrics as of Saturday morning and what the latest bracketology says. Plus, which teams Nebraska is specifically being compared against for the closest first weekend tournament site, Oklahoma City.
NET
One of the most important elements in determining which teams will make the NCAA tournament cut is the NCAA Net Evaluation Tool (NET). Introduced in 2018 to replace the RPI system, the NET rankings are designed to provide a sharper, more accurate picture of a college basketball team’s strength.
Here are the top 25 teams in the NET as of Saturday morning.
- Duke
- Michigan
- Arizona
- Florida
- Houston
- Gonzaga
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Purdue
- UConn
- Michigan State
- Virginia
- Nebraska
- Vanderbilt
- Louisville
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- St. John's
- Kansas
- Saint Mary's
- BYU
- North Carolina
- Wisconsin
More important than order is how teams perform in different quadrants. The quadrants are used to determine the quality of a win or loss based on the location of the game and the NET ranking of the opposing team.
Quadrant
Home
Neutral
Away
Quad 1
1-30
1-50
1-75
Quad 2
31-75
51-100
76-135
Quad 3
76-160
101-200
136-240
Quad 4
161-353
201-353
241-353
This season, Nebraska went 9-6 in Quad 1, 6-0 in Quad 2, 5-0 in Quad 3, and 6-0 in Quad 4.
KPI
KPI ranks teams' resumes on a game-by-game basis. From NCAA.com, "KPI ranks every team’s wins and losses on a positive-to-negative scale, where the worst-possible loss receives a value of roughly around -1.0 and the best-possible win receives a value of roughly 1.0. KPI then averages these scores across a season to give a score to a team’s winning percentage. The formula uses opponent’s winning percentage, opponent’s strength of schedule, scoring margin, pace of game, location, and opponent’s KPI ranking."
Here are the top 25 teams in the KPI as of Saturday morning.
- Michigan
- Duke
- Arizona
- Florida
- Houston
- UConn
- Virginia
- Purdue
- Kansas
- Vanderbilt
- Alabama
- Michigan State
- Iowa State
- St. John's
- Texas Tech
- North Carolina
- Gonzaga
- Arkansas
- Illinois
- Nebraska
- Utah State
- Wisconsin
- BYU
- Saint Mary's
- Tennessee
SOR
From ESPN.com, "Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections."
Here are the top 25 teams in the SOR as of Saturday morning.
- Michigan
- Arizona
- Duke
- UConn
- Florida
- Houston
- Virginia
- Nebraska
- Gonzaga
- Michigan State
- Iowa State
- Arkansas
- Vanderbilt
- Alabama
- Purdue
- St. John's
- Illinois
- Kansas
- Wisconsin
- Texas Tech
- North Carolina
- Tennessee
- Villanova
- BYU
- Miami (FL)
WAB
WAB, or Wins Above Bubble, shows how many more or fewer wins a team has compared to what a bubble team would average with that same schedule.
From NCAA.com, WAB "measures the quality of your resume based on the results. WAB is results-based and goes beyond strength of schedule to show how a team actually did against that schedule. Each game's result is assigned a value between 1 and -1, and that cumulative total determines a team’s ranking."
Here are the top 25 teams in the WAB as of Saturday morning.
- Michigan
- Duke
- Arizona
- Houston
- Florida
- UConn
- Virginia
- Purdue
- Iowa State
- Michigan State
- Nebraska
- Vanderbilt
- Kansas
- Alabama
- Gonzaga
- Illinois
- Arkansas
- St. John's
- Texas Tech
- Wisconsin
- North Carolina
- BYU
- Louisville
- Tennessee
- Miami (FL)
BPI
From ESPN.com, "The College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is."
Here are the top 25 teams in the BPI as of Saturday morning.
- Duke
- Michigan
- Arizona
- Houston
- Florida
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Gonzaga
- Purdue
- UConn
- Louisville
- Tennessee
- Michigan State
- Vanderbilt
- Alabama
- St. John's
- Nebraska
- Arkansas
- BYU
- Kansas
- Texas Tech
- Kentucky
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- UCLA
KenPom
Created by Ken Pomeroy, the KenPom rankings help break down teams on a possession-by-possession basis, analyzing the offensive and defensive performance per 100 possessions.
Here are the top 25 teams in the KenPom as of Saturday morning.
- Duke
- Michigan
- Arizona
- Florida
- Houston
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Purdue
- UConn
- Michigan State
- Gonzaga
- Vanderbilt
- Virginia
- Nebraska
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Louisville
- Texas Tech
- St. John's
- Kansas
- BYU
- Saint Mary's
- Wisconsin
- Iowa
Torvik
Bart Torvik's T-Rank also calculates offensive and defensive efficiency. The main differences from KenPom are a GameScript stat, the omission of garbage time, Pythagorean expectancy, and a recency bias.
Here are the top 25 teams in the Torvik as of Saturday morning.
- Duke
- Michigan
- Arizona
- Florida
- Hoston
- Illinois
- Iowa State
- Purdue
- UConn
- Gonzaga
- Michigan State
- Texas Tech
- Virginia
- Vanderbilt
- Tennessee
- Louisville
- St. John's
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Nebraska
- Kansas
- Wisconsin
- Ohio State
- UCLA
- Saint Mary's
Latest Bracketology
While not all brackets on Bracket Matrix have been updated with Friday's results, the vast majority have Nebraska as a 3 seed.
Taking a look at a few well-known bracketologists:
- T3 Bracketology: 3 seed
- ESPN's Joe Lunardi: 3 seed
- 1-3-1 Sports: 3 seed
- 4th & 3 Analytics: 4 seed
- 801 Bracketology: 3 seed
The Huskers seem to be locked as a 3 seed. If any movement happens, it would be dropping to a 4. Most don't view that drop as likely.
Neighborhood Teams Fighting for OKC
As high a seed as possible is ideal, but so is the order of several teams fighting for a closer-to-home first weekend. The NCAA Tournament tries to send top seeds to their closest tournament site, in seed order. For Nebraska, the closest site is Oklahoma City, followed by St. Louis, Buffalo, Greenville, etc.
To get to OKC, Nebraska is concerned about ordering with Illinois, Iowa State, Purdue, Alabama, Kansas, Vanderbilt, and Texas Tech. Houston appears to have the other spot locked up for that site.
Of those teams that the Huskers are watching the ordering with, Vanderbilt, Purdue, and Arkansas are still playing on Saturday. While OKC is not the top location for any of those teams, being a 3 or 4 seed means your top location may not be available when it gest to you.
The most important ordering, besides Nebraska remaining high enough, is that Iowa State stays ahead of at least one of Illinois or Purdue. That would mean two of those three are in St. Louis, one is sent to Buffalo or Greenville, and Nebraska has a chance at OKC.
Verdict
As of Saturday morning, the seed and order indicate Nebraska to be playing in Oklahoma City on Thursday. We'll find out for sure on Sunday at 5 p.m. CDT on CBS during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55
- Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55
- Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56
- Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69
- Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77
- Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55
- Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58
- Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66
- Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57
- Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72
- Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69
- Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68
- Feb. 10 Purdue 80, Nebraska 77
- Feb. 14 Nebraska 68, Northwestern 49
- Feb. 17 Iowa 57, Nebraska 52
- Feb. 21 Nebraska 87, Penn State 64
- Feb. 25 Nebraska 74, Maryland 61
- Feb. 28 Nebraska 82, USC 67
- March 3 UCLA 72, Nebraska 52
- March 8 Nebraska 84, Iowa 75
- March 13 Purdue 74, Nebraska 58 (Big Ten Tournament)
- March 15 Selection Show 5 p.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
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Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry