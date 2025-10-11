Nebrasketball Seniors Rienk Mast, Sam Hoiberg Ready For One Last Go
After Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg shared his outlook for the upcoming season on stage in Chicago, two key Huskers followed him to offer their perspective.
Senior forward Rienk Mast and guard Sam Hoiberg spoke at Big Ten Media Days about health, leadership, and the team’s goals heading into the 2025–26 campaign. Their message was clear: this year’s group is built on chemistry, accountability, and unfinished business, with the latter serving as the driving force behind the team’s mindset. With that in mind, here’s everything the veteran duo had to say about Nebraska’s outlook just over a week away from their exhibition matchup with BYU.
Senior Forward Rienk Mast
Coming off a knee injury that sidelined him for the entirety of last season, former Third-Team All-Big Ten honoree Rienk Mast opened his time with the Big Ten Network crew by saying he’s feeling healthy and ready ahead of his final collegiate season. “If you spend so much time doing rehab, you need to feel good. But yeah, the knee’s doing a lot better,” he said.
Before the injury, Mast averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game, production that made him the centerpiece of Nebraska’s offense. This season, the Huskers plan to build around him once again.
Joined by teammate Sam Hoiberg, the guard made it clear how big of an impact having Mast back in the lineup will bring to the 2025–26 squad. “Just the spacing he brings and his passing ability,” Hoiberg said, pointing to the offensive advantages Nebraska will have with its leader back on the court.
Though sidelined last season, Mast said the experience taught him plenty about leadership and perspective. “I’ve definitely been working a lot on my voice as a leader, trying to help those new guys,” he said, referencing the multiple transfer additions Nebraska made this offseason as players he's focused on helping mesh with the returning roster.
Senior Guard Sam Hoiberg
Coming off his most impactful season in a Nebraska uniform, Sam Hoiberg proved to be one of the Huskers’ most dependable two-way contributors. With a near 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, the coach’s son consistently showed his ability to create for others while keeping the offense steady as a ball handler. Getting Mast back for their shared senior season is something Hoiberg isn’t taking lightly. When asked about the impact of Mast’s return, Hoiberg didn’t hesitate to praise his teammate. “He’s better than ever,” Hoiberg said. “I don’t remember him shooting this well before he got hurt.”
Where Hoiberg makes his biggest mark, however, is on the defensive end of the floor. Often tasked with guarding the opposing team’s top scorer, the 6-foot senior ranked 11th in the Big Ten in steals last season. Effort and energy have long defined his game, something he credits to his competitive mindset. “When I get in between those lines, there’s just a fire in me,” Hoiberg said. That edge has made him a fan favorite, known for diving after loose balls and turning hustle into momentum. “I just want to help us win games,” he said, pointing to the crowd’s appreciation as motivation to keep making those gritty plays.
Despite finishing the year strong, Nebraska fell short of qualifying for the Big Ten Tournament, a result Hoiberg says still drives the team months later. “Yeah, it stung,” he admitted. “We want to be the team that gets that monkey off our back and get that tournament win.” Though his words referenced the NCAA Tournament, his message was clear: this year’s group is focused, hungry, and chasing something greater than they were a season ago.
Though their time at the mic was short and sweet, the pair of seniors gave reason for optimism heading into the upcoming season. Between Mast’s return to form and Hoiberg’s defensive edge, Nebraska’s identity is beginning to take shape. From their comments, the Huskers won’t just rely on talent this season; they’ll lean on leadership, chemistry, and a renewed sense of purpose. With the season opener against BYU just days away, the path is set for a defining year in Fred Hoiberg’s tenure.
